The 12 Best Animated Disney Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Disney is synonymous with animation. "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" helped bring cartoons into the mainstream, and since then, the studio has regularly released animated films, usually to widespread acclaim. It should be no surprise to see, then, that Disney has also excelled at crafting superb cartoons for the small screen.

Some of Disney's best TV characters are cartoons, who have as much depth to them as live-action creations. There have been various eras to the Disney Channel (and subsequently Disney XD and Disney+), but it doesn't matter whether you grew up in the late 1980s with adventure shows like "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" or enjoy more modern offerings like "Phineas and Ferb."

Disney Channel had a leg up over other networks because they had a vast swath of movies to turn into cartoons down the road. But some of the network's most memorable series have been originals that stood toe-to-toe with any of Disney's classic films. Humor, drama, and action are all represented here with the best animated Disney shows ever made.