Save The Dates: Emmys On NBC, Neil Patrick Harris Game Show And More

NBC has set a date for TV's biggest night: the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live coast-to-coast on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned. Broadcast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live, the ceremony will also be streamed live on Peacock.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held the weekend prior on Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6. Additional details — nominees, host, etc. — about the 2026 Emmys will be announced at a later date.

In other scheduling news...

* Netflix will debut its Neil Patrick Harris-hosted game show "What's in the Box?" on Wednesday, Dec. 17, TVLine has learned. Premiering with six 45-minute episodes, it's officially described as a "high-stakes arching game show that tests smarts, strategy and stamina. Over several episodes, pairs of contestants face off in fast-paced, addictive trivia rounds, racing to correctly guess what's inside each box. But winning a prize is just the beginning. As the game unfolds, shifting alliances and unexpected twists mean only those with sharp instincts — and a little luck — will hold onto their winnings and claim victory."

* Hallmark Channel has set a Saturday, Dec. 6 (10 pm) airdate for "The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday Christmas Special," which can be streamed the next day on Hallmark+. Hosted by Benjamin Ayres ("The Santa Class") from Hallmark's Kansas City headquarters, the special will feature a tree-lighting countdown, musical performances from Brad Paisley and Mickey Guyton, and announcements from a bevy of Hallmark stars — Andrew Walker ("Three Wiser Men and a Boy"), Tyler Hynes ("Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story"), Kimberly Sustad ("The Nine Lives of Christmas"), B.J. Britt ("The Holiday Stocking") and more. Last but not least, Lacey Chabert ("Haul Out the Holly") will share "an exclusive announcement" about her 2026 Countdown to Christmas movie.

* Prime Video's "Steal," starring Sophie Turner ("Game of Thrones) will premiere with all six episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 21, TVLine has learned. The "high-octane thriller about the heist of the century and the ordinary office worker who finds herself at the heart of it" also stars Jacob Fortune-Lloyd ("The Queen's Gambit") and Archie Madekwe ("Saltburn").