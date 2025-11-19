The One Thing Pluribus' Carol Sturka Has In Common With Better Call Saul's Kim Wexler

For a very long time, we knew exactly one (1) thing about Vince Gilligan's Apple TV series "Pluribus": He wrote the lead role specifically for "Better Call Saul" star Rhea Seehorn.

This lone morsel of information was all we had to go on for literal years of the show's development, forcing us all to speculate on what Gilligan has cooked up for her. But at long last, "Pluribus" has finally arrived, and perhaps the most shocking thing of the explosive premiere was just how different Seehorn's character Carol Sturka is from her Emmy-nominated role as Kim Wexler on "Better Call Saul."

Kim Wexler was fierce and indomitable: a lawyer with such a strong moral backbone, she'll walk away from it all to save her soul. Carol, on the other hand, is trapped in the muck of her regrets and resentments, all too comfortable living a life of consistent disappointment. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Seehorn addressed the one thing that the two characters have in common, despite how different they seem.

"Somewhere deep, deep down, [Carol] has this thing where she's going to fight for what she thinks is right," Seehorn pointed out. "That is probably the only thing that's similar to Kim Wexler, the character I played [on 'Saul']. Other than that, they're pretty much polar opposites."

As Kim Wexler fought her way out of the trenches of the law firm Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill, she never let the petty indignities of the work get in the way of doing what had to be done. And here, too, Carol carries on that spirit, as she is seemingly the only person left on Earth who thinks being assimilated into an alien mass consciousness isn't such a good idea.