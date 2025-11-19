FBI Exclusive First Look: Jubal And Team Brace For Holiday Panic In Dangerous Two-Part Fall Finale

New York City is once again in danger and this time, the "FBI" team is going to need not one, but two hours to save the day.

The Season 8 fall finale of "FBI" will be a two-parter airing Monday, Dec. 15 on CBS from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. While many of SAC Isobel Castille's crew will be busy making holiday plans, things go from bad to worse when a seemingly straightforward murder investigation takes a shocking turn... and Jubal Valentine finds himself at the center of everything. (See exclusive first-look photos embedded above and below.)

In Part 1 titled "Lone Wolf" (written by Jake Tinker and directed by Ludo Littee), "the team finds three slain sex workers inside a brownstone, and soon uncover that the murderer has a larger plan in place that they must rush to stop," reads the official synopsis. Meanwhile, Jubal receives a concerning call from his son Tyler.

The heat continues in Part 2's "Wolf Pack" (written by Bryce Ahart and Stephanie McFarlane, and directed by Alex Chapple), where "chaos erupts in the city when an attack disrupts cell, internet, and emergency services," reads the logline. "As the team races to uncover the culprits, they learn the group responsible is a radical accelerationist movement fixated on resetting society."

For a complete list of all CBS fall finale intel, click here.

See some more "FBI" first photos below, which showcase Jubal's calm before the storm, and Maggie and OA investigating what looks to be a dead body. (Ramos and Scola get in on the action, too!) Then, leave us some comments and let us know if you'll be watching the last "FBI" episodes of the year.

Bennett Raglin/CBS

Bennett Raglin/CBS

Bennett Raglin/CBS



