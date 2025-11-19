CBS Fall Finale Dates Revealed: How Long Will The Wait Be For New Episodes?
Several CBS favorites will spread some Christmas cheer... before disappearing until well into the new year.
Following the release of its 2026 midseason schedule, the Eye network has revealed synopses and airdates for 15 fall finales, along with a selection of first-look photos.
What follows is a rundown of each CBS scripted series' final episode of 2025, listed in airdate order, along with each show's previously announced return date. Keep scrolling for fresh intel on "Boston Blue," "DMV," "Elsbeth," "FBI," "Fire Country," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Ghosts," "Matlock," "NCIS," "NCIS: Origins," "NCIS: Sydney," "The Neighborhood," "Sheriff Country," "Tracker," and "Watson."
Read on to find out what each show has in store this holiday season, then leave a comment to let us know which fall finales you'll be watching in December.
DMV
"The Next Window" – At the Big Sac holiday party, Colette tries to impress Noa before his single "window" closes. Meanwhile, Barb's effort to save the East Hollywood DMV backfires when she accidentally tackles the director, but assistant Sally (Leslie Jones) steps in to help.
Fall Finale Airdate: Monday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. (special time)
2026 Return Date: Monday, Feb. 23 at 8:30 p.m.
THE NEIGHBORHOOD
"Welcome to Secrets and Santa" – The Butlers' anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin's ex-girlfriend (Holly Robinson Peete), resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm's meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding.
Fall Finale Airdate: Monday, Dec. 8 at 8:30 p.m. (special time)
2026 Return Date: Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.
NCIS: ORIGINS
"End of the Road" – When Lala's favorite CI is shot, the team joins forces with Oceanside PD to determine who was behind the attack. Also, Franks visits his brother Mason (guest star Philip Winchester) at the compound, and Gibbs' relationship with Diane is tested when she gets a job in Los Angeles.
Fall Finale Airdate: Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 9 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m.
MATLOCK
"Call It a Christmas Gift" – With the holidays approaching, the team's secrets start to come to light while they take on a harassment case involving the city's fire department. Meanwhile, Matty and Edwin contemplate meeting Joey's sister.
Fall Finale Airdate: Thursday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Thursday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m.
TRACKER
"Good Trouble" – When Colter's old friend Keaton (Brent Saxton) asks for help finding his former partner, they uncover a trail of bodies and a conspiracy that runs deeper than they could've imagined; Jes Macallan also guest-stars.
Fall Finale Airdate: Sunday, Dec. 14 at 8:30 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Sunday, March 1 at 9 p.m. (new time)
FBI
"Lone Wolf" and "Wolf Pack" – In back-to-back episodes, the team makes holiday plans while a seemingly straightforward murder investigation takes a shocking turn, putting the entire city of New York at risk — see more exclusive photos.
Fall Finale Airdate: Monday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. (special time, two episodes)
2026 Return Date: Monday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m.
WATSON
"Never Been CRISPR'd" – Watson's biohacker friend Hobie (aka the man with the glowing chest) returns when he rushes his new girlfriend to the Holmes Clinic after they partake in a gene-editing experiment that goes wrong. Meanwhile, Watson becomes suspicious of Sherlock.
Fall Finale Airdate: Monday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Sunday, March 1 at 10 p.m. (new night)
NCIS
"Heaven and Nature" – McGee and Torres try to recover a stolen truck filled with toys for the Navy's annual Christmas drive while the truth about Parker's mother is finally revealed. Also, Knight is given her first NCIS: Elite mission, which involves tracking down a former member of the team.
Fall Finale Airdate: Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.
NCIS: Sydney
"South of Nowhere" – The team races to an Antarctica research base to investigate why a climate scientist killed a colleague on Polar Night Eve – and make it out before their plane engine freezes and they're trapped in darkness for six months.
Fall Finale Airdate: Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. (special time)
2026 Return Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m.
GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE
"Payback and a Partial Shebang" – Georgie's feud with a rival store threatens his partnership with Ruben. Meanwhile, Mandy finds out Georgie's been keeping secrets from her.
"Miami Beach and a Magical Family Christmas" – Georgie and Mandy struggle to balance work, family and the holidays when Audrey plans an unexpected Christmas vacation.
Fall Finale Airdate: Thursday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. (two episodes)
2026 Return Date: Thursday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m.
GHOSTS
"It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One" – Sam's big Christmas Eve TV interview with Walter Storm (Larry Wilmore) takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Trevor and Patience bond over their mutual disinterest in celebrating Christmas.
"It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part Two" – Sam gets a glimpse of what her life would be like if she could never see the ghosts; Caroline Aaron returns as Carol.
Fall Finale Airdate: Thursday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. (special time, two episodes)
2026 Return Date: Thursday, Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m.
ELSBETH
"A Hard Nut to Crack" – When an avant-garde choreographer's "Nutcracker" rehearsal turns deadly, Elsbeth leaps into the cutthroat world of New York ballet; Andrew Rannells guest-stars as Harris, a former dancer.
Fall Finale Airdate: Thursday, Dec. 18 at 10 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Thursday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m.
SHERIFF COUNTRY
"Crucible, Part 1" – After a father and son flee a secluded ranch run by one of Edgewater's most power families, Mickey investigates disturbing allegations of abuse and uncovers dangerous secrets, which leads to a tense standoff and confrontation.
Fall Finale Airdate: Friday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Friday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.
FIRE COUNTRY
"Who Owns the Dirt" – When a red flag warning sets the stage for a volatile day, a turf war between Station 42 and neighboring Drake County comes to a head.
Fall Finale Airdate: Friday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Friday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m.
BOSTON BLUE
"Collateral Damage" – Mae faces public and family backlash over the consequences of her past decisions, while Sarah struggles with guilt that pushes her to take risks in pursuit of justice. At the same time, Lena and Danny dive into a tense homicide case, and Jonah's anger over his father's death threatens to unravel fragile family ties.
Fall Finale Airdate: Friday, Dec. 19 at 10 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m.