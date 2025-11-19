CBS Fall Finale Dates Revealed: How Long Will The Wait Be For New Episodes?

By Ryan Schwartz
CBS Fall Finale Dates 2025 Revealed: When Do New Episodes Premiere in 2026? CBS

Several CBS favorites will spread some Christmas cheer... before disappearing until well into the new year. 

Following the release of its 2026 midseason schedule, the Eye network has revealed synopses and airdates for 15 fall finales, along with a selection of first-look photos. 

What follows is a rundown of each CBS scripted series' final episode of 2025, listed in airdate order, along with each show's previously announced return date. Keep scrolling for fresh intel on "Boston Blue," "DMV," "Elsbeth," "FBI," "Fire Country," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Ghosts," "Matlock," "NCIS," "NCIS: Origins," "NCIS: Sydney," "The Neighborhood," "Sheriff Country," "Tracker," and "Watson."

Read on to find out what each show has in store this holiday season, then leave a comment to let us know which fall finales you'll be watching in December.

DMV

DMV Season 1 Fall Finale Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

"The Next Window" – At the Big Sac holiday party, Colette tries to impress Noa before his single "window" closes. Meanwhile, Barb's effort to save the East Hollywood DMV backfires when she accidentally tackles the director, but assistant Sally (Leslie Jones) steps in to help.

Fall Finale Airdate: Monday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. (special time)
2026 Return Date: Monday, Feb. 23 at 8:30 p.m.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD

The Neighborhood Season 8 Fall Finale Monty Brinton/CBS

"Welcome to Secrets and Santa" – The Butlers' anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin's ex-girlfriend (Holly Robinson Peete), resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm's meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding.

Fall Finale Airdate: Monday, Dec. 8 at 8:30 p.m. (special time)
2026 Return Date: Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.

NCIS: ORIGINS

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Fall Finale Sonja Flemming/CBS

"End of the Road" – When Lala's favorite CI is shot, the team joins forces with Oceanside PD to determine who was behind the attack. Also, Franks visits his brother Mason (guest star Philip Winchester) at the compound, and Gibbs' relationship with Diane is tested when she gets a job in Los Angeles.

Fall Finale Airdate: Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 9 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m.

MATLOCK

Matlock Season 2 Fall Finale Michael Yarish/CBS

"Call It a Christmas Gift" – With the holidays approaching, the team's secrets start to come to light while they take on a harassment case involving the city's fire department. Meanwhile, Matty and Edwin contemplate meeting Joey's sister.

Fall Finale Airdate: Thursday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Thursday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m.

TRACKER

Tracker Season 3 Fall Finale Darko Sikman/CBS

"Good Trouble" – When Colter's old friend Keaton (Brent Saxton) asks for help finding his former partner, they uncover a trail of bodies and a conspiracy that runs deeper than they could've imagined; Jes Macallan also guest-stars.

Fall Finale Airdate: Sunday, Dec. 14 at 8:30 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Sunday, March 1 at 9 p.m. (new time)

FBI

FBI Season 8 Fall Finale Bennett Raglin/CBS

"Lone Wolf" and "Wolf Pack" – In back-to-back episodes, the team makes holiday plans while a seemingly straightforward murder investigation takes a shocking turn, putting the entire city of New York at risk — see more exclusive photos.

Fall Finale Airdate: Monday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. (special time, two episodes)
2026 Return Date: Monday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m.

WATSON

"Never Been CRISPR'd" – Watson's biohacker friend Hobie (aka the man with the glowing chest) returns when he rushes his new girlfriend to the Holmes Clinic after they partake in a gene-editing experiment that goes wrong. Meanwhile, Watson becomes suspicious of Sherlock.

Fall Finale Airdate: Monday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Sunday, March 1 at 10 p.m. (new night)

NCIS

NCIS Season 23 Fall Finale Sonja Flemming/CBS

"Heaven and Nature" – McGee and Torres try to recover a stolen truck filled with toys for the Navy's annual Christmas drive while the truth about Parker's mother is finally revealed. Also, Knight is given her first NCIS: Elite mission, which involves tracking down a former member of the team.

Fall Finale Airdate: Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

NCIS: Sydney

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Fall Finale Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

"South of Nowhere" – The team races to an Antarctica research base to investigate why a climate scientist killed a colleague on Polar Night Eve – and make it out before their plane engine freezes and they're trapped in darkness for six months.

Fall Finale Airdate: Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. (special time)
2026 Return Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m.

GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Fall Finale Troy Harvey/CBS

"Payback and a Partial Shebang" – Georgie's feud with a rival store threatens his partnership with Ruben. Meanwhile, Mandy finds out Georgie's been keeping secrets from her.

"Miami Beach and a Magical Family Christmas" – Georgie and Mandy struggle to balance work, family and the holidays when Audrey plans an unexpected Christmas vacation.

Fall Finale Airdate: Thursday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. (two episodes)
2026 Return Date: Thursday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m.

GHOSTS

Ghosts Season 5 Fall Finale Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

"It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One" – Sam's big Christmas Eve TV interview with Walter Storm (Larry Wilmore) takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Trevor and Patience bond over their mutual disinterest in celebrating Christmas.

"It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part Two" – Sam gets a glimpse of what her life would be like if she could never see the ghosts; Caroline Aaron returns as Carol.

Fall Finale Airdate: Thursday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. (special time, two episodes)
2026 Return Date: Thursday, Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m.

ELSBETH

"A Hard Nut to Crack" – When an avant-garde choreographer's "Nutcracker" rehearsal turns deadly, Elsbeth leaps into the cutthroat world of New York ballet; Andrew Rannells guest-stars as Harris, a former dancer.

Fall Finale Airdate: Thursday, Dec. 18 at 10 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Thursday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m.

SHERIFF COUNTRY

Sheriff Country Season 1 Fall Finale Darren Goldstein/CBS

"Crucible, Part 1" – After a father and son flee a secluded ranch run by one of Edgewater's most power families, Mickey investigates disturbing allegations of abuse and uncovers dangerous secrets, which leads to a tense standoff and confrontation.

Fall Finale Airdate: Friday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Friday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.

FIRE COUNTRY

Fire Country Season 4 Fall Finale CBS

"Who Owns the Dirt" – When a red flag warning sets the stage for a volatile day, a turf war between Station 42 and neighboring Drake County comes to a head.

Fall Finale Airdate: Friday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Friday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m.

BOSTON BLUE

Boston Blue Season 1 Fall Finale Brendan Adam-Zwelling/CBS

"Collateral Damage" – Mae faces public and family backlash over the consequences of her past decisions, while Sarah struggles with guilt that pushes her to take risks in pursuit of justice. At the same time, Lena and Danny dive into a tense homicide case, and Jonah's anger over his father's death threatens to unravel fragile family ties.

Fall Finale Airdate: Friday, Dec. 19 at 10 p.m.
2026 Return Date: Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m.

