CBS Fall Finale Dates Revealed: How Long Will The Wait Be For New Episodes?

Several CBS favorites will spread some Christmas cheer... before disappearing until well into the new year.

Following the release of its 2026 midseason schedule, the Eye network has revealed synopses and airdates for 15 fall finales, along with a selection of first-look photos.

What follows is a rundown of each CBS scripted series' final episode of 2025, listed in airdate order, along with each show's previously announced return date. Keep scrolling for fresh intel on "Boston Blue," "DMV," "Elsbeth," "FBI," "Fire Country," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Ghosts," "Matlock," "NCIS," "NCIS: Origins," "NCIS: Sydney," "The Neighborhood," "Sheriff Country," "Tracker," and "Watson."

Read on to find out what each show has in store this holiday season, then leave a comment to let us know which fall finales you'll be watching in December.