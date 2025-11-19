Wild Cards Renewed For Season 3 At The CW, Premiering In January 2026

Mystery solved, "Wild Cards" fans: The CW has set a Monday, Jan. 26 (8/7c) premiere for Season 3 of the crime procedural, TVLine has learned. CBC Television previously renewed the Canadian co-production for Seasons 3 and 4, but its Stateside fate remained uncertain — until now.

"Wild Cards" stars Vanessa Morgan ("Riverdale") as Max Mitchell, a con artist who finds herself unexpectedly solving crimes alongside demoted detective Cole Ellis, played by Giacomo Gianniotti ("Grey's Anatomy"). Despite revealing herself to have had ulterior motives at the launch of their partnership, Max continued to work alongside Cole in Season 2, and things will only get messier for the unlikely duo in Season 3.

Per The CW, the third season of "Wild Cards" picks up one month after the events of Season 2, "with Max now working as an official police consultant. Her world is immediately upended by two arrivals: First, Ellis returns to the force, cleared of all charges and ready to be her partner again. Second, the woman at Max's door is revealed to be her long-lost mother, Vivienne (Tamara Taylor), who Max believed was dead. Vivienne's shocking return ignites the dangerous, high-stakes events of Season 3 and further upends Max's already complicated relationship with Ellis."

