One Of Lost's Most Important Characters Originally Died Halfway Through The Pilot

Way before the hatch, the Dharma Initiative and the Tailies ever showed up, "Lost" almost lost one of its pivotal figures in its very first episode.

According to Alan Sepinwall's "The Revolution Was Televised," series creators Damon Lindelof, J.J. Abrams, and Jeffrey Lieber set to deliver one of the all-time great TV deaths by killing off Jack Shepherd (Matthew Fox) in the series' premiere, only to change their minds after an ABC executive told them that they risked losing the audience's trust.

Keeping Jack alive was probably the right call, as he is one of the most important characters in the genre-mashing drama, which chronicles the lives of a group of people who get stranded on a bizarre island after their plane crashes. Jack subsequently becomes the island doctor and essentially serves as the group's de facto leader, all the while getting involved in the show's main love triangle with Kate (Evangeline Lilly) and Sawyer (Josh Holloway).