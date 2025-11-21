Casting News: Jared Padalecki And Leighton Meester's Netflix Rom-Com, Neve Campbell Joins Black Doves, And More

A Gossip Girl and a Gilmore Guy are finally sharing the screen on Netflix. Leighton Meester ("Good Cop/Bad Cop") and Jared Padalecki ("Walker") are set to star in a film adaptation of Katherine Center's 2022 novel "The Bodyguard," the streamer announced on Thursday. There's just one small problem — they can't actually call it "The Bodyguard."

Not wanting anyone to confuse Netflix's "The Bodyguard" with the 1992 Whitney Houston movie of the same name, Padalecki, Meester and Center took to Instagram to solicit a replacement title from fans. Watch their hilarious plea below:

Center's book follows a straight-laced bodyguard (Meester) assigned to watch over a beloved action-movie star (Padalecki) during the holiday season. Chaos and romance ensue.

Deadline reports that "The Bodyguard" cast also includes Andie MacDowell ("The Way Home"), country singer Walker Hayes, Noah LaLonde ("My Life With the Walter Boys") and Toby Sandeman ("Running Point"). The movie is written by Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith ("Virgin River"), and directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum ("Ginny & Georgia").

In other recent casting news...

* Production has begun on Season 2 of Netflix's "Black Doves," which is adding Neve Campbell ("The Lincoln Lawyer") as a character named Cecile Mason. Additional newcomers include Ambika Mod ("One Day") as anarchic Black Doves agent Laila, Babou Ceesay ("Alien: Earth") as suspicious Black Doves executive Mr. Conteh, and Sam Riley ("Firebrand") as mysterious emissary Patrick. A release date is not yet known.

* Gretchen Mol ("American Gigolo") is joining the cast of Paramount+'s "Tulsa King" in the series-regular role of politician Amanda Clark, Deadline reports. The third season finale of "Tulsa King" streams on Sunday, Nov. 23. A premiere date for Season 4 has is not yet known.

* Gillian Anderson ("The Abandons") is joining Jeremy Strong ("Succession") in Netflix's five-part adaptation of Ira Levin's 1976 novel "The Boys From Brazil," Deadline reports. The cast also includes Daniel Brühl ("The Alienist"), August Diehl ("Documentary Now!") Shira Haas ("Unorthodox") and Lizzy Caplan ("Masters of Sex"). A premiere date is not yet known.

* "The Hunting Party" is welcoming a pair of familiar guest stars in Season 2, Variety reports. Niecy Nash-Betts ("All's Fair") will appear in Episode 2 as Detective Erica Burke, and Eric McCormack ("Will & Grace") will show up in Episode 1 as "Boogeyman killer" Ron Simms. The second season of "The Hunting Party" premieres Thursday, Jan. 8 (10/9c) on NBC. (Check out the full NBC midseason premiere schedule.)