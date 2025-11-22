Boston Blue Puts Danny And Baez's Romance On Shaky Ground — Read Episode 6 Recap

If you're a longtime Danny/Baez 'shipper, Friday's "Boston Blue" probably left you dizzy. It kicked off with the first on-screen "I love you" between the "Blue Bloods" faves, then wrapped with their long-distance romance suddenly in doubt.

At the start of Season 1, Episode 6 ("Code of Ethics"), Danny and Baez are finally enjoying their first romantic evening together in a month. When Sean moved out, he took every last piece of furniture with him — which leaves our lovebirds with nothing but a bottle of bubbly, two champagne flutes... and a bed.

"To us," they toast. But just as they're about to kiss (again), Danny's phone starts buzzing. It's Lena, and the case she's calling him on can't wait. He apologizes and promises to make it up to Baez, but she's not upset. "If anyone understands the demands of the job, it's your old partner," she says.