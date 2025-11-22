Boston Blue Puts Danny And Baez's Romance On Shaky Ground — Read Episode 6 Recap
If you're a longtime Danny/Baez 'shipper, Friday's "Boston Blue" probably left you dizzy. It kicked off with the first on-screen "I love you" between the "Blue Bloods" faves, then wrapped with their long-distance romance suddenly in doubt.
At the start of Season 1, Episode 6 ("Code of Ethics"), Danny and Baez are finally enjoying their first romantic evening together in a month. When Sean moved out, he took every last piece of furniture with him — which leaves our lovebirds with nothing but a bottle of bubbly, two champagne flutes... and a bed.
"To us," they toast. But just as they're about to kiss (again), Danny's phone starts buzzing. It's Lena, and the case she's calling him on can't wait. He apologizes and promises to make it up to Baez, but she's not upset. "If anyone understands the demands of the job, it's your old partner," she says.
The First Sign of Trouble
The following afternoon, Danny treats Baez to lunch. We join them mid-conversation, as he tries to convince his girlfriend that she and her daughter should join him in Boston.
"I'm thinking I could make a little bedroom for Elena, make it her favorite color," he offers.
"She would love all of that," Baez says, however: "I'm still getting my head around Brooklyn, Danny. Living in Beantown..."
"So am I," he interjects. "I'm not used to this city. But look, when I got the call that Sean was hurt in a fire, I made the four-hour drive to Boston in two hours and change.
"Maria, I had to move here," he argues — but did he?
"You can't stop bad things from happening," she counters.
"To him, no," Danny admits. "But I can be here when they do [happen]" — and that, he says, is what convinced him to put down roots.
The Second Sign of Trouble
When Danny returns home from work, ready to dance the night away with his beloved, he instead finds Baez all packed up and prepearing to leave. She gotten the lead on a homicide and is headed back to Brooklyn.
"I swear, even when we couldn't be partners anymore, we spent more time together," he says, referencing the unseen period between the "Blue Bloods" finale and the "Boston Blue" premiere.
"I guess the distance between Boston and New York is a lot father than we thought," Baez replies. "For a while now, I've been praying that you come to your senses and you move back home... but I finally get it. You're just doing for Sean on the job what your dad did for you. It's a blessing that you're here, okay? So don't ever be sorry about that, you hear me?"
Danny asks Baez if she can spare five more minutes. Not for that — get your heads out of the gutter! — but for a slow dance. But as "Bésame Mucho" plays on his phone, the couple embraces, but Baez voices the question they've both been avoiding: "Are we fooling ourselves, Danny? I mean, we're gonna make it... right?"
"We're gonna make it," he tells her. But the look on his face — and the way he looks at the photo of them on his phone in a subsequent scene at the precinct — suggests he's not entirely convinced of their happily-ever-after.
What do you think will come of Danny and Baez's long-distance dilemma? Leave a comment with your hopes (and fears) for their future.