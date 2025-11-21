Jenna Lyons Leaving Real Housewives Of New York City Ahead Of Season 16 — Read Her Full Statement

Jenna Lyons is turning in her apple, announcing her exit from "The Real Housewives of New York City" after just two seasons.

"The rumors... are true," Lyons wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, adding that she was asked to return for Season 16 in a "friend of" capacity. "Knowing my personal life was not really available to be filmed, we agreed that made sense."

However, after additional consideration, Lyons explained, "I have made the difficult decision not return to the show. I would be the oldest and only openly gay woman on the show and feel like this is an opportunity for a new dynamic to emerge."

On the bright side, Lyons promises she will be still be "watching and b*tching from the sidelines with love and outfit judgement." So at least there's that. See Lyons' full Instagram announcement below:

Season 15 of "RHONY," which finished airing in February, starred Lyons, Sai De Silva, Uba Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Racquel Chevremont. It's unclear how many of those names will return for Season 16, but Lyons saying that she would be the "only openly gay woman" in the cast does make us question if Chevremont, who is also an openly gay woman, is not coming back.

It should also be noted that Lyons tagged all of her former cast mates in her Instagram except for Whitfield, who is also on the outs with several of the other women.

Will you miss Lyons on "RHONY"? Which other cast members would you take out of the equation, and which favorites do you hope will return? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the Season 16 casting shake-up below.