IT: Welcome To Derry Recap: All Roads Lead To Neibolt Street — But Who Didn't Survive The Sewers?

No surprise to those who have read the source material, it all comes down to the sewers underneath Neibolt Street. The kids want to find their friend Phil with a little help from "Mommy's Little Helpers" (Lilly's mom's prescription. Is it Xanax? Lorazepam? Some other kind of benzodiazepine? Anyway, her mom "eats them like M&Ms.") But the military is also homing in on the same location in search of the pillars that are buried throughout Derry. The pillars seem to be the only thing that can control the creature. They're not armed with hefty fear-numbing drugs, but they do have Taniel (Rose's nephew) and Dick Hallorann guiding their way, and that counts for something.

The kids take three forget-me-nots little pills each, and by the time they get into the depths, they are drugged af. (This ain't Coachella, kids — slow down!) I mean, Marge only has one eye and now the girl can barely walk or function! But they aren't the only ones hallucinating. Leroy sees his wife, Charlotte, running toward him, and as she begs him to take her home, she morphs into a long-fanged creature and attacks, before he shoots "her" dead. Only, of course it's not her, and Pauly, who was standing right beside Leroy, can't see anything at all.

All hell breaks loose on the kids' end, as their friends' dead bodies appear to them, floating at their feet in the gross water they're schlepping through. As if that isn't bad enough, Matty begins singing a song as he circles a pole, and as he does, he transforms into Bill Skarsgård's white and crimson clown, revealing a set of teeth that would make the shark in "Jaws" jealous. Natch, the kids flee, running toward the heavily armed Leroy and Pauly. Only Leroy thinks his son is another mirage of the creature. Pauly, being able to see Will running toward them, knows it's really the boy, and as Lee raises his gun and pulls the trigger, Pauly pulls the nose of the weapon toward him and becomes collateral damage to the clown's crazy antics. Leroy, in tears, apologizes as his friend slips away. (R.I.P., Pauly. You were a real one.)