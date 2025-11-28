What To Watch In December: Your Guide To 250+ TV Premieres And Finales

MONDAY, DEC. 1

📺 "CoComelon Lane" Season 6 (Netflix)

📺 "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Adam Sandler" (Netflix)

📺 "Playing Gracie Darling" (Netflix, six-episode binge)

Decades after her childhood best friend vanished at a séance gone wrong, a psychologist must face her haunted past when another young girl goes missing.

📺 8 p.m. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular" (ABC, next day on Hulu)

Gwen Stefani, Coco Jones, Aloe Blacc, Good Charlotte, Mariah the Scientist, Nicole Scherzinger, Iam Tongi, Bebe Rexha, Trisha Yearwood, and more perform; Derek Hough hosts.

📺 9 p.m. "The Pitt" basic cable premiere (TNT, three episodes per week)

📺 9 p.m. "TV We Love" Season 1 finale (The CW)

📺 10 p.m. "Brilliant Minds" fall finale (NBC, next day on Peacock)

🎥 "All the Empty Rooms" (Netflix documentary)

In this moving short, a journalist and a photographer set out to memorialize the bedrooms left behind by children killed in school shootings.

🎥 "Americana" (Starz)

🎥 "Guns Up" (Paramount+)

🎥 "The Merchants of Joy" (Prime Video documentary)

In the city that never sleeps, five families hustle each winter to turn sidewalks into holiday outposts, as they source, sell, and safeguard a tradition at risk.

🎥 9 p.m. "Paul Anka: His Way" (HBO documentary)

Part road movie and part living biography, the film traces the iconic Canadian's journey through stardom and constant reinvention in an ever-changing industry.

TUESDAY, DEC. 2

📺 "5-Star" (Paramount+, four-episode premiere)

The docuseries follows four freshman recruits — quarterback Bryce Underwood (University of Michigan), cornerback Devin Sanchez (Ohio State University), wide receiver Dakorien Moore (University of Oregon), and offensive tackle Malachi Goodman (Penn State University) — as they begin Big Ten Conference football. (Four additional episodes drop on Tuesday, Dec. 16.)

📺 "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" (Netflix, four-episode binge)

The docuseries offers a staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend, and convicted offender.

📺 8 p.m. "Dancing With the Holidays" (ABC, next day on Hulu)

The ballroom comes alive with holiday magic as "Dancing With the Stars" celebrates the season with festive-themed routines, dazzling musical performances and special holiday greetings.

📺 8 p.m. "Fixer to Fabulous" Season 7 (HGTV)

📺 8 p.m. "Murder in a Small Town" Season 2 finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)

📺 9 p.m. "CMA Country Christmas" (ABC, next day on Hulu)

Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, BeBe Winans, and hosts Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis perform.

📺 9 p.m. "Hard Knocks: In Season" Season 5 (HBO)

📺 9 p.m. "Hoarding for the Holidays" Season 1 finale (HGTV)

📺 9 p.m. "TMZ's Most Outrageous Moments of 2025" (Fox, next day on Hulu)

📺 9 p.m. "Vanderpump Rules" Season 12 (Bravo)

📺 10 p.m. "Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane" (E!, two-episode premiere)

Kimora Lee Simmons, now a single mother of five, commands an empire by running multiple businesses, including Baby Phat, while her daughters follow in her footsteps with entrepreneurial ventures of their own.

📺 10 p.m. "What Would You Do?: Holiday Edition" (ABC, next day on Hulu)

Scenarios include a woman shamed for being single during the holidays, a child facing recital stage fright, an unhoused veteran falling victim to thieves, and a little person being asked intrusive questions.

🤣 "Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special" (Netflix comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 3

📺 "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration" (Netflix)

Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs; guests include Naomi Osaka, Tom Colicchio, Will Guidara, Kelly Zajfen, and Lindsay Roth.

📺 8 p.m. Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC, next day on Peacock)

Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, New Edition, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, the Radio City Rockettes, Gwen Stefani, and host Reba McEntire perform.

📺 8 p.m. "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" Season 1 finale (The CW)

📺 10 p.m. "Christmas in Nashville" (NBC, next day on Peacock)

Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, Lauren Alaina, NE-YO, The War and Treaty, and Trace Adkins perform; Trisha Yearwood hosts.

🎥 "My Secret Santa" (Netflix movie)

A single mom (Alexandra Breckenridge) needs a job. A ski resort needs a Santa. Disguised as a St. Nick lookalike, can she fool a charming hotel heir (Ryan Eggold) into ho-ho-hiring her?

🎥 "Oh. What. Fun." (Prime Video movie)

When her family accidentally leaves her behind during the holidays, a devoted mom (Michelle Pfeiffer) embarks on an impromptu adventure; Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman and Eva Longoria co-star.

THURSDAY, DEC. 4

📺 "The Abandons" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

A group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon; Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson and Lucas Till star.

📺 "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 3 Reunion Special (Hulu)

Host Stassi Schroeder reunites #MomTok and #DadTok to explore the shocking scandals, uncover never-before-seen footage, and deck the halls with controversial guests.

📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Family Feud: The Housemaid vs The Housewives All-Stars Holiday Special" (ABC, next day on Hulu)

Paul Feig, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar and Sarah Cooper from "The Housemaid" movie face off against Cynthia Bailey, Dorinda Medley, Eva Marcille, Melissa Gorga and Alexia Nepola from "The Real Housewives."

📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 15 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" Season 13 (ABC, two-episode premiere; next day on Hulu)

📺 9 p.m. "Next Level Baker" (Fox, three-week event)

Chefs Gordon Ramsay and Carla Hall, and Sprinkles Cupcakes founder Candace Nelson, take a hand-selected group of talented bakers under their wings with hopes of heading into Winner Wonderland.

🎥 "Love After Holidays" (BET+ movie)

On a journey of self-discovery, a talk show host (Trina) battling addiction must confront her past, rebuild her relationships, and transform her pain into purpose.

🎥 "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" (Paramount+)

🎥 8 p.m. "Do You Fear What I Fear" (LMN movie)

A woman (Ciara Hanna) starts a new life in the city, but her fresh start turns chilling when a dangerous Secret Santa (Josh Henderson) begins leaving haunting messages.

🎥 9 p.m. "It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley" (HBO documentary)

The film covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the '90s music world reeling when he died suddenly at age 30 after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album, "Grace."

FRIDAY, DEC. 5

📺 "The First Snow of Fraggle Rock" (Apple TV)

In this holiday special, the Fraggles eagerly await the first snow of the season and all the traditions it brings — but when only a single snowflake arrives and Gobo can't write the yearly holiday song everyone is expecting, the season is thrown off course.

📺 "The Last Frontier" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)

📺 "Owning Manhattan" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

📺 "Transformers: EarthSpark" series finale (Paramount+; two episodes)

📺 8 p.m. "Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas" (Hallmark Channel, two-episode premiere)

A textile designer (Mae Whitman) joins a holiday matchmaking program with help from her best friends (Julian Morris and Lucy Eaton), while her divorced father (Nathaniel Parker) and mother (Mary McDonnell) navigate Dad's new romance with a local widow (Jane Seymour).

📺 9 p.m. "Spartacus: House of Ashur" (Starz, two-episode premiere)

What if Ashur had lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Nick E. Tarabay reprises his role as Ashur.

📺 10 p.m. "Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman" Season 1 finale (USA Network)

🎥 "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw" (Disney+ movie)

In this animated feature, as pressure builds to turn his act around after a series of hilarious near disasters, Greg's dad presents him with an ultimatum — and a trip to wilderness camp — that just might challenge Greg's wimpy ways for good.

🎥 "The Family McMullen" (HBO Max)

🎥 "Jay Kelly" (Netflix movie)

A movie star (George Clooney) confronts his past and present on a journey through Europe with his devoted manager (Adam Sandler). (A documentary, "The Making of Jay Kelly," is also streaming Friday.)

🎥 "Jingle Bell Wedding" (The Roku Channel movie)

In this sequel to "Jingle Bell Love," we find Jack (Joey McIntyre), his daughter Grace, and fiancée Jessica (Michelle Morgan) planning an extra-special holiday in Lakeside.

🎥 "The New Yorker at 100" (Netflix documentary)

The film offers a rare look at what it took to publish a century of intrepid journalism, generation-defining fiction, and unforgettable cartoons.

🎥 8 p.m. "Jingle All the Way to Love" (Lifetime movie)

A lawyer (Erin Agostino) wins a radio contest to track down the stranger (Romaine Waite) who once gave her a lucky sleigh bell.

🎥 10 p.m. "A Christmas Cookbook" (Lifetime movie)

A newly single woman (Ashley Newbrough) joins a festive cooking club and sparks fly with its warm-hearted founder (Franco Lo Presti).

SATURDAY, DEC. 6

📺 8 p.m. CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (CNN)

Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates honor everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others.

📺 10 p.m. "The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday Christmas Special" (Hallmark Channel)

Spotlighting a grand tree-lighting celebration only Hallmark could deliver, the special will premiere with exclusive first-look teases and programming announcements, featuring Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad, B.J. Britt, and Lacey Chabert; Brad Paisley and Mickey Guyton perform; Benjamin Ayres hosts.

🎥 8 p.m. "Cranberries and Carols" (Great American Family movie)

A café owner (Jill Wagner) returns home to help with the town potluck and reunites with a military engineer (Trevor Donovan), her blind date from 20 years ago.

🎥 8 p.m. "Deck the Hallways" (Lifetime movie)

A woman (Naika Toussaint) returns home to Chicago and teams with her grandmother (Loretta Devine) and a childhood friend (Jaime M. Callica) to revive a beloved holiday tradition.

🎥 8 p.m. "Paws in the City" (The CW movie)

A disgraced social media whiz (Emeraude Toubia) has no choice but to take the first job she can find — caring for a glossy-maned and capricious dachshund diva — and falls for her reclusive owner (Carter Jenkins).

🎥 8 p.m. "She's Making a List" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A consultant (Lacey Chabert) who decides children's fates on the Naughty or Nice list falls for a widowed father (Andrew Walker).

🎥 9 p.m. "The Christmas Showdown" (OWN movie)

Childhood besties (Amber Stevens West and Corbin Reid) reunite while competing for the same job on a Christmas Eve spectacular; Loretta Devine co-stars.

🎥 10 p.m. "Merry Missed Connection" (Lifetime movie)

A woman (Emily Alatalo) accidentally swaps diaries with a stranger (Andrew Bushell) at a speed-dating event and sets out to find him before Christmas.