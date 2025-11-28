What To Watch In December: Your Guide To 250+ TV Premieres And Finales
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot. What follows is a look at the month ahead — a December 2025 TV calendar designed to help you plan your viewing for the next 30 days.
Among December's biggest debuts: Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson saddle up for Netflix's frontier drama "The Abandons," Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera headline Peacock's espionage thriller "The Copenhagen Test," Mae Whitman leads Hallmark's limited series "Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas," and Starz revives its gladiator epic with "Spartacus: House of Ashur."
Elsewhere, Disney+ rolls out Season 2 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," Netflix welcomes back Emily & Co. for "Emily in Paris" Season 5, and Netflix unveils the final episodes of "Stranger Things" over Christmas and New Year's Eve.
Additionally, nearly three dozen broadcast favorites are headed for hiatus, with fall finales scheduled for "NCIS," "FBI," "Abbott Elementary," "Ghosts," and "Fire Country," among others.
Season finales this month include "All's Fair," "IT: Welcome to Derry," "Mayor of Kingstown," "Pluribus," and "South Park."
And on the movie front, Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," George Clooney and Adam Sandler team up in the bittersweet drama "Jay Kelly," Michelle Pfeiffer headlines holiday adventure "Oh. What. Fun.," and Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut with "Goodbye June." (For a rundown of Christmas movies only, click here.)
Scroll down for a comprehensive guide to What to Watch in December; additional titles will be added as they're announced. And you'd like a recommended watch-list delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
WHAT TO WATCH THE WEEK OF NOV. 30
MONDAY, DEC. 1
📺 "CoComelon Lane" Season 6 (Netflix)
📺 "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Adam Sandler" (Netflix)
📺 "Playing Gracie Darling" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
Decades after her childhood best friend vanished at a séance gone wrong, a psychologist must face her haunted past when another young girl goes missing.
📺 8 p.m. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular" (ABC, next day on Hulu)
Gwen Stefani, Coco Jones, Aloe Blacc, Good Charlotte, Mariah the Scientist, Nicole Scherzinger, Iam Tongi, Bebe Rexha, Trisha Yearwood, and more perform; Derek Hough hosts.
📺 9 p.m. "The Pitt" basic cable premiere (TNT, three episodes per week)
📺 9 p.m. "TV We Love" Season 1 finale (The CW)
📺 10 p.m. "Brilliant Minds" fall finale (NBC, next day on Peacock)
🎥 "All the Empty Rooms" (Netflix documentary)
In this moving short, a journalist and a photographer set out to memorialize the bedrooms left behind by children killed in school shootings.
🎥 "Americana" (Starz)
🎥 "Guns Up" (Paramount+)
🎥 "The Merchants of Joy" (Prime Video documentary)
In the city that never sleeps, five families hustle each winter to turn sidewalks into holiday outposts, as they source, sell, and safeguard a tradition at risk.
🎥 9 p.m. "Paul Anka: His Way" (HBO documentary)
Part road movie and part living biography, the film traces the iconic Canadian's journey through stardom and constant reinvention in an ever-changing industry.
TUESDAY, DEC. 2
📺 "5-Star" (Paramount+, four-episode premiere)
The docuseries follows four freshman recruits — quarterback Bryce Underwood (University of Michigan), cornerback Devin Sanchez (Ohio State University), wide receiver Dakorien Moore (University of Oregon), and offensive tackle Malachi Goodman (Penn State University) — as they begin Big Ten Conference football. (Four additional episodes drop on Tuesday, Dec. 16.)
📺 "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
The docuseries offers a staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend, and convicted offender.
📺 8 p.m. "Dancing With the Holidays" (ABC, next day on Hulu)
The ballroom comes alive with holiday magic as "Dancing With the Stars" celebrates the season with festive-themed routines, dazzling musical performances and special holiday greetings.
📺 8 p.m. "Fixer to Fabulous" Season 7 (HGTV)
📺 8 p.m. "Murder in a Small Town" Season 2 finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "CMA Country Christmas" (ABC, next day on Hulu)
Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, BeBe Winans, and hosts Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis perform.
📺 9 p.m. "Hard Knocks: In Season" Season 5 (HBO)
📺 9 p.m. "Hoarding for the Holidays" Season 1 finale (HGTV)
📺 9 p.m. "TMZ's Most Outrageous Moments of 2025" (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "Vanderpump Rules" Season 12 (Bravo)
📺 10 p.m. "Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane" (E!, two-episode premiere)
Kimora Lee Simmons, now a single mother of five, commands an empire by running multiple businesses, including Baby Phat, while her daughters follow in her footsteps with entrepreneurial ventures of their own.
📺 10 p.m. "What Would You Do?: Holiday Edition" (ABC, next day on Hulu)
Scenarios include a woman shamed for being single during the holidays, a child facing recital stage fright, an unhoused veteran falling victim to thieves, and a little person being asked intrusive questions.
🤣 "Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 3
📺 "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration" (Netflix)
Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs; guests include Naomi Osaka, Tom Colicchio, Will Guidara, Kelly Zajfen, and Lindsay Roth.
📺 8 p.m. Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC, next day on Peacock)
Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, New Edition, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, the Radio City Rockettes, Gwen Stefani, and host Reba McEntire perform.
📺 8 p.m. "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" Season 1 finale (The CW)
📺 10 p.m. "Christmas in Nashville" (NBC, next day on Peacock)
Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, Lauren Alaina, NE-YO, The War and Treaty, and Trace Adkins perform; Trisha Yearwood hosts.
🎥 "My Secret Santa" (Netflix movie)
A single mom (Alexandra Breckenridge) needs a job. A ski resort needs a Santa. Disguised as a St. Nick lookalike, can she fool a charming hotel heir (Ryan Eggold) into ho-ho-hiring her?
🎥 "Oh. What. Fun." (Prime Video movie)
When her family accidentally leaves her behind during the holidays, a devoted mom (Michelle Pfeiffer) embarks on an impromptu adventure; Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman and Eva Longoria co-star.
THURSDAY, DEC. 4
📺 "The Abandons" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
A group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon; Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson and Lucas Till star.
📺 "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 3 Reunion Special (Hulu)
Host Stassi Schroeder reunites #MomTok and #DadTok to explore the shocking scandals, uncover never-before-seen footage, and deck the halls with controversial guests.
📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Family Feud: The Housemaid vs The Housewives All-Stars Holiday Special" (ABC, next day on Hulu)
Paul Feig, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar and Sarah Cooper from "The Housemaid" movie face off against Cynthia Bailey, Dorinda Medley, Eva Marcille, Melissa Gorga and Alexia Nepola from "The Real Housewives."
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 15 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" Season 13 (ABC, two-episode premiere; next day on Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "Next Level Baker" (Fox, three-week event)
Chefs Gordon Ramsay and Carla Hall, and Sprinkles Cupcakes founder Candace Nelson, take a hand-selected group of talented bakers under their wings with hopes of heading into Winner Wonderland.
🎥 "Love After Holidays" (BET+ movie)
On a journey of self-discovery, a talk show host (Trina) battling addiction must confront her past, rebuild her relationships, and transform her pain into purpose.
🎥 "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" (Paramount+)
🎥 8 p.m. "Do You Fear What I Fear" (LMN movie)
A woman (Ciara Hanna) starts a new life in the city, but her fresh start turns chilling when a dangerous Secret Santa (Josh Henderson) begins leaving haunting messages.
🎥 9 p.m. "It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley" (HBO documentary)
The film covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the '90s music world reeling when he died suddenly at age 30 after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album, "Grace."
FRIDAY, DEC. 5
📺 "The First Snow of Fraggle Rock" (Apple TV)
In this holiday special, the Fraggles eagerly await the first snow of the season and all the traditions it brings — but when only a single snowflake arrives and Gobo can't write the yearly holiday song everyone is expecting, the season is thrown off course.
📺 "The Last Frontier" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Owning Manhattan" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 "Transformers: EarthSpark" series finale (Paramount+; two episodes)
📺 8 p.m. "Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas" (Hallmark Channel, two-episode premiere)
A textile designer (Mae Whitman) joins a holiday matchmaking program with help from her best friends (Julian Morris and Lucy Eaton), while her divorced father (Nathaniel Parker) and mother (Mary McDonnell) navigate Dad's new romance with a local widow (Jane Seymour).
📺 9 p.m. "Spartacus: House of Ashur" (Starz, two-episode premiere)
What if Ashur had lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Nick E. Tarabay reprises his role as Ashur.
📺 10 p.m. "Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman" Season 1 finale (USA Network)
🎥 "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw" (Disney+ movie)
In this animated feature, as pressure builds to turn his act around after a series of hilarious near disasters, Greg's dad presents him with an ultimatum — and a trip to wilderness camp — that just might challenge Greg's wimpy ways for good.
🎥 "The Family McMullen" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Jay Kelly" (Netflix movie)
A movie star (George Clooney) confronts his past and present on a journey through Europe with his devoted manager (Adam Sandler). (A documentary, "The Making of Jay Kelly," is also streaming Friday.)
🎥 "Jingle Bell Wedding" (The Roku Channel movie)
In this sequel to "Jingle Bell Love," we find Jack (Joey McIntyre), his daughter Grace, and fiancée Jessica (Michelle Morgan) planning an extra-special holiday in Lakeside.
🎥 "The New Yorker at 100" (Netflix documentary)
The film offers a rare look at what it took to publish a century of intrepid journalism, generation-defining fiction, and unforgettable cartoons.
🎥 8 p.m. "Jingle All the Way to Love" (Lifetime movie)
A lawyer (Erin Agostino) wins a radio contest to track down the stranger (Romaine Waite) who once gave her a lucky sleigh bell.
🎥 10 p.m. "A Christmas Cookbook" (Lifetime movie)
A newly single woman (Ashley Newbrough) joins a festive cooking club and sparks fly with its warm-hearted founder (Franco Lo Presti).
SATURDAY, DEC. 6
📺 8 p.m. CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (CNN)
Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates honor everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others.
📺 10 p.m. "The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday Christmas Special" (Hallmark Channel)
Spotlighting a grand tree-lighting celebration only Hallmark could deliver, the special will premiere with exclusive first-look teases and programming announcements, featuring Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad, B.J. Britt, and Lacey Chabert; Brad Paisley and Mickey Guyton perform; Benjamin Ayres hosts.
🎥 8 p.m. "Cranberries and Carols" (Great American Family movie)
A café owner (Jill Wagner) returns home to help with the town potluck and reunites with a military engineer (Trevor Donovan), her blind date from 20 years ago.
🎥 8 p.m. "Deck the Hallways" (Lifetime movie)
A woman (Naika Toussaint) returns home to Chicago and teams with her grandmother (Loretta Devine) and a childhood friend (Jaime M. Callica) to revive a beloved holiday tradition.
🎥 8 p.m. "Paws in the City" (The CW movie)
A disgraced social media whiz (Emeraude Toubia) has no choice but to take the first job she can find — caring for a glossy-maned and capricious dachshund diva — and falls for her reclusive owner (Carter Jenkins).
🎥 8 p.m. "She's Making a List" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A consultant (Lacey Chabert) who decides children's fates on the Naughty or Nice list falls for a widowed father (Andrew Walker).
🎥 9 p.m. "The Christmas Showdown" (OWN movie)
Childhood besties (Amber Stevens West and Corbin Reid) reunite while competing for the same job on a Christmas Eve spectacular; Loretta Devine co-stars.
🎥 10 p.m. "Merry Missed Connection" (Lifetime movie)
A woman (Emily Alatalo) accidentally swaps diaries with a stranger (Andrew Bushell) at a speed-dating event and sets out to find him before Christmas.
WHAT TO WATCH THE WEEK OF DEC. 7
SUNDAY, DEC. 7
📺 7 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)
🏈 8 p.m. "Reality Hot Seat" (Peacock)
"Boston Rob" Mariano, Heather Gay, Justin Sylvester and Kate Chastain host this first-of-its-kind "Sunday Night Football" alt-cast spotlighting the storylines, rivalries and larger-than-life personalities that make professional football as captivating as a hit reality TV show.
🎥 7 p.m. "A Christmas Murder Mystery" (UPtv movie)
A puzzle editor (Jamie Bernadette) spending the holidays with a wealthy family must solve a murder when one of them turns up dead; Vivica A. Fox co-stars.
🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas at Mistletoe Manor" (Great American Family movie)
A cooking show influencer (Madeleine Coghlan) visits an English castle to honor a WWII nurse and falls for its charming proprietor (Lior Selve).
🎥 8 p.m. "Single On the 25th" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A woman (Lyndsy Fonseca) dreading being single at Christmas connects with her neighbor — a happily unattached financial analyst (Daniel Lissing).
MONDAY, DEC. 8
📺 "Bel-Air" series finale (Peacock; three episodes)
📺 "Dance Moms: A New Era" Season 2 (Hulu)
📺 "Elmo & Mark Rober's Merry Giftmas" (Netflix)
Elmo and his Sesame Street friends team up with former NASA engineer turned YouTube star Mark Rober to make special presents for a Merry Giftmas exchange.
📺 "Here Come the Irish" Season 2 (Peacock)
📺 "Midsomer Murders" Season 25 (Acorn TV)
📺 "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" Season 3 (Disney+, eight-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "DMV" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 8:30 p.m. "The Neighborhood" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "Celebrity Weakest Link" Season 1 finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition" Season 1 finale (Food Network and Magnolia Network)
📺 10 p.m. "Password Holiday Special" (NBC, next day on Peacock)
Jonathan Groff spreads good cheer, pairing up with contestants to compete against Fallon and his teammate in a festive edition of the iconic celebrity word game.
📺 11:30 p.m. "The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Give the Man a Prize" (Comedy Central)
Donald Trump is a man of peace, but will it earn him the Nobel Peace Prize he so violently demands? Klepper embarks on a quest to find out.
🎥 "Predators" (Paramount+ documentary)
The film dives deep into an unnerving investigation of the "Dateline" offshoot "To Catch a Predator," pulling back the curtain on the show's complicated legacy.
TUESDAY, DEC. 9
📺 "All's Fair" Season 1 finale (Hulu, two episodes)
📺 8 p.m. "Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas" (ABC, next day on Hulu)
Costner hosts the special exploring the extraordinary journey of Mary and Joseph as they navigate the hardships, trials and triumphs surrounding Jesus Christ's birth.
📺 9 p.m. "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House" (HGTV and Magnolia Network)
Chip and Joanna Gaines take on a 1960s mountain property in Colorado, tackling unique design and construction hurdles that come with high-altitude living.
📺 9 p.m. "NCIS: Origins" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "Wipeout" series finale (TBS)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 10
📺 "Down Cemetery Road" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Loot" Season 3 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 2 (Disney+, two-episode premiere)
📺 "Simon Cowell's Next Act" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
Cameras follow the music mogul as he sets out to create the next global boyband sensation.
📺 8 p.m. "Shifting Gears" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas" Season 1 finale (Food Network)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "99 to Beat" Season 1 finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "Shark Tank" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)
📺 9:30 p.m. "The Amazing Race" Season 38 finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 10 p.m. "South Park" Season 28 finale (Comedy Central)
🎥 "Merv" (Prime Video movie)
Exes (Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox) try co-parenting their dog after a breakup — but when their pup grows depressed, a trip to Florida rekindles old feelings; Patricia Heaton co-stars.
THURSDAY, DEC. 11
📺 "Little Disasters" (Paramount+, six-episode binge)
Diane Kruger anchors this psychological thriller about a group of new mothers who are torn apart when one is accused of injuring her baby.
📺 "Man Vs. Baby" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
Heartfelt mishaps and Christmas capers abound as comedy legend Rowan Atkinson returns for another chaotic house-sitting experience.
📺 "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft" final season (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. The Game Awards (Prime Video)
📺 9 p.m. "Matlock" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9:15 p.m. 2025 Year in Review (NBC)
"Access Hollywood" hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover recap the most talked about entertainment stories and buzzworthy headlines of the year.
🎥 "Never Alone for Christmas: Memphis" (BET+ movie)
Two Memphis ladies (Melissa L. Williams and K. Michelle) with big hearts, a dating coach, and a once-great Beale Street blues singer, find themselves unexpectedly alone for Christmas, so they help one another reset their love lives.
FRIDAY, DEC. 12
📺 "Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Season 2 (Paramount+)
📺 "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era" (Disney+, two-episode premiere)
Releasing over three consecutive Fridays, the six-part docuseries offers an intimate look at Taylor's life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. (Episode 1 airs on ABC at 8 p.m.)
📺 8 p.m. "Happy's Place" fall finale (NBC, next day on Peacock)
📺 8 p.m. Hollywood Christmas Parade (The CW)
📺 8 p.m. "The Last Cowboy" Season 6 finale (CMT)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Stumble" fall finale (NBC, next day on Peacock)
🎥 "F1: The Movie" (Apple TV)
🎥 "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show" (Disney+ concert film)Captured during the final show of the tour, the film features the entire "Tortured Poets Department" set, which was added to the tour following that album's release in 2024. (A one-hour presentation airs on ABC at 9 p.m.)
🎥 "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix movie)
Detective Benoit Blanc teams up with an earnest young priest to investigate a perfectly impossible crime at a small-town church with a dark history.
🎥 8 p.m. "A Runaway Bride for Christmas" (Lifetime movie)
A runaway bride (Nischelle Turner) returns to her hometown and falls for her former high school crush (Mark Ghanimé).
🎥 9 p.m. "American Masters: Starring Dick Van Dyke" (PBS documentary)
The film features rare and never-before-seen footage and performance clips, as well as new interviews with Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Jim Carrey, Ted Danson, Steve Martin, Conan O'Brien, and Martin Short, and archival interviews with Van Dyke's former co=stars and colleagues, including Walter Cronkite, Sheldon Leonard, Rose Marie, Mary Tyler Moore, and Carl Reiner.
🎥 10 p.m. "Christmas in Alaska" (Lifetime movie)
Rival journalists (Emma Johnson and Marcus Rosner) are stranded together in snowy Alaska and find an unexpected Christmas romance.
🤣 9 p.m. "Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh" (HBO comedy special)
SATURDAY, DEC. 13
📺 11 a.m. "The Kitchen" series finale (Food Network)
📺 8 p.m. The 28th Annual Family Film and TV Awards (CBS, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves)
🎥 8 p.m. "Have We Met This Christmas?" (Great American Family movie)
After an accident leaves her with amnesia, a real estate executive (Danica McKellar) falls for an innkeeper's son (Jesse Hutch) while helping save his family's lodge.
🎥 8 p.m. "Recipe for Romance" (The CW movie)
Would-be enemies (played by True O'Brien and Alex Mallari Jr.) turn to heartwarming lovers in this story of two warring businesses in Little Manila.
🎥 8 p.m. "A Suite Holiday Romance" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A struggling writer (Jessy Schram) hired to ghostwrite a memoir about a famed New York hotel falls for a British visitor (Dominic Sherwood).
🎥 8 p.m. "Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch" (Lifetime movie)
An injured hockey player (Tyler Hilton) heads to Nashville for equine therapy and meets a single mom (Arielle Kebbel).
🎥 9 p.m. "Very Merry Mystery" (OWN movie)
A beauty shop owner (Ashleigh Murray) attends a Christmas murder mystery party that turns real and teams up with her detective boyfriend (Tristan Mack Wilds) to solve the case.
🎥 10 p.m. "Rodeo Christmas Romance" (Lifetime movie)
An equestrian (Rebecca Dalton) caring for her injured horse clashes with a brooding veteran (Corey Sevier) while ranch-sitting over Christmas.
WHAT TO WATCH THE WEEK OF DEC. 14
SUNDAY, DEC. 14
📺 8 p.m. "Happiness" PBS, two-episode premiere)
After a Broadway production goes awry, an accomplished director (Harry McNaughton) returns home to New Zealand and spearheads a local theater production.
📺 8 p.m. "Universal Basic Guys" fall finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 8:30 p.m. "The Simpsons" fall finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Tracker" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "IT: Welcome to Derry" Season 1 finale (HBO)
📺 9 p.m. "Krapopolis" fall finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "Sweet Empire: Winter Wars" Season 1 finale (Food Network)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Bob's Burgers" fall finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
🎥 7 p.m. "Christmas in Big Sky Country" (UPtv movie)
A woman (Rebecca Dalton) teams with an oil company PR agent (Olivier Renaud) to ensure her brother-in-law returns home safely for the holidays.
🎥 8 p.m. "Oy to the World!" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A church choir director (Brooke D'Orsay) and a temple choir director (Jake Epstein), once high school rivals, put aside their differences to stage a joint holiday service.
🎥 8 p.m. "A Royal Christmas Tail" (Great American Family movie)
A prince (Jonathan Stoddard) sets out to find the woman (Brittany Underwood) — and her pup — who stole his heart.
🤣 "Robby Hoffman: Wake Up" (Netflix comedy special)
MONDAY, DEC. 15
📺 "The Creature Cases" Chapter 6 (Netflix)
📺 "The Madame Blanc Mysteries" (Acorn TV, two-week event)
In this holiday special, Jean is invited to authenticate a newly acquired treasure — a rare Ormolu box once owned by Marie Antoinette. But the festive mood turns dark when Jean discovers a ticking bomb hidden inside.
📺 8 p.m. "FBI" fall finale (CBS, two episodes; next day on Paramount+)
📺 8 p.m. "Finding Mr. Christmas" Season 2 finale (Hallmark Channel)
📺 8 p.m. "Holiday Baking Championship" Season 12 finale (Food Network)
📺 8 p.m. "Name That Tune" fall finale (Fox, two episodes; next day on Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "St. Denis Medical" Season 2 finale (NBC, next day on Peacock)
📺 9 p.m. "Baked With Love: Holiday" Season 1 finale (Hallmark Channel)
📺 9 p.m. "The Voice" Season 28 finale, Night 1 of 2 (NBC, next day on Peacock)
📺 10 p.m. "Watson" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
🎥 "Tinsel Town" (TLCtv+ movie)
A washed-up Hollywood action star (Kiefer Sutherland) reluctantly joins a small English village's Christmas pageant; Rebel Wilson co-stars.
TUESDAY, DEC. 16
📺 8 p.m. "Beat Bobby Flay" Season 4 finale (Food Network)
📺 8 p.m. "Good Sports" fall finale (Prime Video)
📺 8 p.m. "NCIS" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "Great Performances: Nutcracker from English National Ballet" (PBS)
With an Edwardian London backdrop, this particular production centralizes Clara throughout the story as she embarks on a fantastical adventure in a magical, dreamlike realm with her enchanted nutcracker.
📺 9 p.m. "NCIS: Sydney" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "The Voice" Season 28 finale, Night 2 of 2 (NBC, next day on Peacock)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 17
📺 "Fallout" Season 2 (Prime Video)
📺 "Ink Master" Season 17 finale (Paramount+)
📺 "What's In the Box?" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
In this game show hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, players answer trivia questions to win spectacular hidden prizes — or steal them from the competition.
📺 8 p.m. "The Floor" Season 4 finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball" (ABC, next day on Hulu)
The season's iconic holiday music event with the year's top artist performances and star-studded appearances returning to ring in holiday cheer.
📺 8 p.m. "Survivor" Season 49 finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "Sistas" Season 9 finale (BET)
📺 10 p.m. "106 & Sports" Season 1 finale (BET)
🎥 "Murder in Monaco" (Netflix documentary)
The film unpacks the mysterious 1999 murder of billionaire banker, Edmond Safra.
THURSDAY, DEC. 18
📺 "Emily in Paris" Season 5 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 "Carl Weber's The Family Business" Season 6 finale (BET+)
📺 8 p.m. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" fall finale (CBS, two episodes; next day on Paramount+)
📺 8 p.m. "Hell's Kitchen" fall finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "Ghosts" fall finale (CBS, two episodes; next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" Season 13 finale (ABC, two episodes; next day on Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "Next Level Baker" Season 1 finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 10 p.m. "Elsbeth" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
🎥 "Vera's Holiday Flop" (BET+ movie)
A high school reunion — what could go wrong? Vera (Charity Jordan) is not ready for this wild weekend packed with old flames, bad decisions, and big laughs.
🎥 9 p.m. "Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?" (HBO documentary)
This film offers a revealing portrait of frontman Adam Duritz, and the emotional and creative toll a band's meteoric rise can have on a musical artist — tracing how he navigated early fame while crafting a raw, defiant follow-up to the band's debut album.
FRIDAY, DEC. 19
📺 "Born to Be Wild" (Apple TV, six-episode binge)
Narrated by Hugh Bonneville, the nature docuseries follows six endangered young animals — from elephant calves to penguin chicks — and the extraordinary people who raise and re-wild them to help save their species.
📺 "The Creep Tapes" Season 2 finale (AMC+ and Shudder)
📺 "Dora" Season 4 (Paramount+)
📺 "Mo' Waffles" (Tubi)
When a hip hop legend vanishes before his waffle joint's opening, his oddball crew must crack the case, wondering if one of them could be the culprit; Grant Gibbs, Ashley Gill, and Robin Jordan star.
🤼♂️ 8 p.m. "Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day" (Netflix live event)
📺 8 p.m. "Sheriff Country" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 8 p.m. "Twelve Dates of Christmas" limited series finale (Hallmark Channel, two episodes)
📺 9 p.m. "Fire Country" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 10 p.m. "Boston Blue" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
🎥 "Breakdown: 1975" (Netflix documentary)
The film explores how a turbulent era gave rise to iconic movies like "Taxi Driver," "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," and "Network," featuring insights from Martin Scorsese, Ellen Burstyn, Seth Rogen, and more.
🎥 8 p.m. "Sweet Holiday Romance" (Lifetime movie)
A pastry chef (Erin Karpluk) enters a Christmas cookie competition and teams up with a fudge shop owner (Christopher Russell) to create the perfect confection.
🤣 "Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts" (Hulu comedy special)
SATURDAY, DEC. 20
📺 7 p.m. "The Christmas Checklist" limited series finale (UPtv)
📺 10 p.m. "Finding Mr. Christmas" Reunion Special (Hallmark Channel)
📺 11:30 p.m. "SNL" fall finale (NBC, next day on Peacock)
🎥 8 p.m. "A Make or Break Holiday" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A couple (Hunter King and Evan Roderick) on the verge of breaking up pretends to be happy while hosting their families for Christmas.
🎥 8 p.m. "Ordinary Girl in a Tiara" (The CW movie)
A vintage fashion devotee (Katharine King So) agrees to harbor her childhood nemesis-turned-couture heiress (Kathryn Gallagher).
🎥 8 p.m. "A Pickleball Christmas" (Lifetime movie)
A tennis star (James Lafferty) returns home for Christmas and teams up with a pickleball coach (Zibby Allen) to save his family's racquet club.
WHAT TO WATCH THE WEEK OF DEC. 21
SUNDAY, DEC. 21
📺 8:30 p.m. "Hollywood Squares" Christmas Episodes (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9:30 p.m. "The Road" Season 1 finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 10 p.m. "Words + Music" docuseries finale (MGM+)
📺 10:30 p.m. "I Love LA" Season 1 finale (HBO)
🎥 7 p.m. "Christmas With the Knightlys" (UPtv movie)
A teacher (Celeste Desjardins) agrees to pose as a billionaire's son's girlfriend (Joe Scarpellino) in exchange for a new community center for her students.
🎥 8 p.m. "Mario Lopez Presents: Chasing Christmas" (Great American Family movie)
A morning show host (Trevor Donovan) and an artist (Jillian Murray) race across Buffalo with their kids to find the season's hottest toy, discovering love and family along the way.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Christmas Baby" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A couple (Ali Liebert and Katherine Barrell) caring for an abandoned baby at Christmas considers adoption while balancing new love and careers.
MONDAY, DEC. 22
📺 "The Mighty Nein" Season 1 finale (Prime Video)
📺 "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball" Season 2 (Hulu, 20-episode binge)
🎥 "Elway" (Netflix documentary)
Told in his own words, the definitive story of Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway goes deep on his NFL dreams, heartbreaks, and Super Bowl redemption.
TUESDAY, DEC. 23
📺 "King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch" Season 3 (Netflix, six-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Honors (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House" limited series finale (HGTV and Magnolia Network)
🎥 "Eden" (Netflix)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 24
📺 11:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass (NBC)
Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Leo-led mass from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.
🎥 "Goodbye June" (Netflix movie)
Kate Winslet directs and joins Helen Mirren, Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn and Andrea Riseborough in a tender tale of a family's farewell to their mother.
🤣 "Tom Segura: Teacher" (Netflix comedy special)
THURSDAY, DEC. 25
📺 "Adventure Time: Fiona & Cake" Season 2 finale (HBO Max)
📺 "The Artist" limited series finale (The Network, last three episodes)
📺 "The Kardashians" Season 7 finale (Hulu)
📺 "Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale" Season 2 (AMC+)
📺 10 a.m. Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
Ginnifer Goodwin and Alfonso Ribeiro host; performers TBA.
📺 8 p.m. "Stranger Things" Season 5, Volume 2 (Netflix, three-episode binge)
🏈 8:15 p.m. "Thursday Night Football" Season 19 finale (Prime Video)
🎥 "A Soulful Christmas" (BET+ movie)
When the children (Shanice and Kenny Lattimore) of two feuding musical legends are forced to collaborate on a holiday song remake, their rivalry turns into an unexpected romance.
🎥 9 p.m. "Happy and You Know It" (HBO documentary)
A joyful and surprising journey into the fascinating world of toddler pop, the film explores why kids' music is so catchy, can be deeply meaningful, and how A.I. is taking hold and shaping the industry.
FRIDAY, DEC. 26
📺 "Pluribus" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era" docuseries finale (Disney+, two episodes)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Junk or Jackpot?" (HGTV)
Bobby Berk meets passionate people who are in desperate need of a life-changing renovation — and will soon discover the hidden monetary value of their massive and unusual collections.
🎥 "Cover-Up" (Netflix documentary)
This film traces the career of legendary investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, whose tenacious reporting exposed cover-ups from My Lai to Abu Ghraib.
🎥 "The Life of Chuck" (Hulu)
SATURDAY, DEC. 27
📺 "The Copenhagen Test" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
This espionage thriller series follows a first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst (Simu Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears; Melissa Barrera co-stars.
WHAT TO WATCH THE WEEK OF DEC. 28
SUNDAY, DEC. 28
📺 "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 4 finale (Paramount+)
📺 8 p.m. "A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music" (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 8 p.m. "Happiness" Season 1 finale (PBS, two episodes)
📺 9 p.m. "Celebrity IOU" Season 11 (HGTV)
📺 9 p.m. "Robin Hood" Season 1 finale (MGM+)
MONDAY, DEC. 29
📺 "Members Only: Palm Beach" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
A group of socialites navigate the drama and decadence of Palm Beach, where the parties are lavish and the gossip is endless.
📺 "Midsomer Murders" Season 25 finale (Acorn TV)
TUESDAY, DEC. 30
🎥 "Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story" (Netflix documentary)
Unravel the case of the Utah therapist whose child abuse arrest with parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke exposed a twisted tale of manipulation.
🤣 "Ricky Gervais: Mortality" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 31
📺 8 p.m. "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" (CBS)
Headlined by Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman, the five-hour broadcast will also feature performances by CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.
📺 8 p.m. "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Stranger Things" series finale (Netflix)
🎥 "Together" (Hulu)