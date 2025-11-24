Ice-T Addresses His Reduced Law & Order: SVU Screen Time: 'I Am Not Leaving The Show'

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola may not be hanging around the precinct much these days, but Ice-T would like everyone to know that he is very much still a member of the "Law & Order: SVU" cast.

In a new interview with TMZ, the rapper/actor explained the reason why his character, who has been with the NBC procedural since Season 2, has only appeared in four episodes so far this season.

"It's just basically business. They brought Kelli back," he said, referring to co-star Kelli Giddish, who plays Sgt. Amanda Rollins and who recently returned to the procedural as a series regular. "At the end of the day, they couldn't keep both of us on both times, as far as budget-wise."

TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.

Giddish left SVU as a series regular in December 2022 but returned several times as a guest star in the seasons that followed. Series star/executive producer Mariska Hargitay championed Giddish's full-time return, which was made official ahead of Season 27.

When TVLine caught up with Ice-T earlier this year, he said he was excited for his co-star's return. "Kelli is dope," he said at the time. "Me and her were teammates and partners."

To TMZ, Ice-T made sure that there was no ambiguity surrounding his future with the Dick Wolf series. "I am not leaving the show," he said. "I am more concerned with going to Season 28. This year, they said, 'Ice, we're going to work you a little less.' Everything was cool with me."

He added: "They have taken care of me for so long... I'm trying to get to Season 28."

Are you missing Fin in Season 27? Hit the comments with your thoughts!