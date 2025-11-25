Bel-Air Says Goodbye To [Spoiler] In Final-Season Premiere — Get The Story Behind That Temporary Departure
With Aunt Viv's unexpected pregnancy, the Banks are set welcome a new addition to their ranks in the fourth and final season of "Bel-Air," now streaming with its first three episodes on Peacock. But before we can say hello to Baby Banks, we have to say a brief goodbye to another key family member.
The show's farewell season begins with everyone at a crossroads: Carlton and Will are applying to college, though their past mistakes threaten to derail their bright futures; Viv finds herself conflicted over how to feel about this pregnancy, a secret she keeps to herself for several weeks; Ashley is struggling to emerge from underneath her siblings' giant shadows; and Geoffrey presents Uncle Phil with a potentially dangerous business opportunity he can't afford to refuse.
And then there's Hilary, whose confidence and security remain completely shattered after Lamarcus' sudden death. Not only did losing her husband turn her world upside-down, but she's also carrying the added weight of holding herself responsible. Unsure of how to proceed, but knowing that she won't find the answer in Bel-Air, Hilary announces that she's leaving to visit a wellness center in Costa Rica where Lamarcus' foundation is involved with humanitarian aid.
Hilary's departure in the season premiere isn't a total surprise as Coco Jones, formerly a series regular, was listed as a recurring cast member for Season 4. Still, "Bel-Air" fans are right to wonder how involved her character will be in the final season — and we've got your answer.
How Much Does Coco Jones Appear In Bel-Air Season 4?
Despite her physical absence, Hilary will maintain a close connection to her family via FaceTime, which we already see in Episode 3 when she calls to tell Viv that she's going to miss Thanksgiving this year — aka the call no kid wants to have to make.
"Hilary is a big part of the Banks family, and we will definitely see her throughout the season," showrunner Carla Banks-Waddles tells TVLine, explaining the simple reason behind Hilary's sudden departure: "Coco Jones is just busy. She's a Grammy-winning musical artist. So we had to work around her schedule, which we were happy to do, because we support her and all of her beautiful dreams. She was very much committed to being a part of the season. We just needed to fit her in where we could get her."
Teasing the character's eventual return to Bel-Air (no, it won't be all FaceTime calls), Banks-Waddles adds, "She'll definitely be a big part of the back half of the season. So don't say goodbye to Hilary completely!"
Coco Jones On The Silver Lining Of Hilary's Tragic Tale
But how is Hilary really doing? Let's find out from the actress herself:
"She's dealing with a lot on her plate," Jones tells TVLine. "Grief is something you never really know how to heal from, and it's never fully gone. She's trying not to worry about what other people think, and she'll stay close to the people she loves, including the new family member. While she's also hurting, her family heals her in a way. She's just trying to figure out the balance of it all."
Ultimately, Jones believes that Hilary's story in Season 4 is one of hope, which will become more clear as the rest of the episodes roll out.
"In these dark times, you learn so much," Jones explains. "I'm excited for people to see this wiser side of Hilary, and her new aesthetic. She's learning what she wants to contribute to society. Even though she lost someone of a great magnitude, she kind of finds her purpose."
Have you started bingeing the final season of "Bel-Air"? Grade the premiere in our poll below, then drop a comment with your hopes for the rest of the show's farewell.