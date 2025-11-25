Bel-Air Says Goodbye To [Spoiler] In Final-Season Premiere — Get The Story Behind That Temporary Departure

With Aunt Viv's unexpected pregnancy, the Banks are set welcome a new addition to their ranks in the fourth and final season of "Bel-Air," now streaming with its first three episodes on Peacock. But before we can say hello to Baby Banks, we have to say a brief goodbye to another key family member.

The show's farewell season begins with everyone at a crossroads: Carlton and Will are applying to college, though their past mistakes threaten to derail their bright futures; Viv finds herself conflicted over how to feel about this pregnancy, a secret she keeps to herself for several weeks; Ashley is struggling to emerge from underneath her siblings' giant shadows; and Geoffrey presents Uncle Phil with a potentially dangerous business opportunity he can't afford to refuse.

And then there's Hilary, whose confidence and security remain completely shattered after Lamarcus' sudden death. Not only did losing her husband turn her world upside-down, but she's also carrying the added weight of holding herself responsible. Unsure of how to proceed, but knowing that she won't find the answer in Bel-Air, Hilary announces that she's leaving to visit a wellness center in Costa Rica where Lamarcus' foundation is involved with humanitarian aid.

Hilary's departure in the season premiere isn't a total surprise as Coco Jones, formerly a series regular, was listed as a recurring cast member for Season 4. Still, "Bel-Air" fans are right to wonder how involved her character will be in the final season — and we've got your answer.