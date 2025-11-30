Shooting The Vampire Diaries' First Major Death Was An Epic BTS Mess

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the biggest twists in "The Vampire Diaries" season 1 sees Vicki Donovan (Kayla Ewell) get staked. After being sired by Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder), she develops an addiction to blood and becomes a danger to society, forcing the heroes to step in and save the day. Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) ultimately takes her out of the game in the Season 1 episode "Haunted," which was shocking at the time, as Vicki was one of the best characters on "The Vampire Diaries" early on.

Vicki's death added some high-stakes (pun intended) drama to the show, but bringing the shocking moment to life was a nightmare behind the scenes. In an interview for Samantha Highfill's book "I Was Feeling Epic: An Oral History of The Vampire Diaries," series co-creator Julie Plec explained that the pressures of writing Season 1 led to a rushed script for "Haunted," and the filming of Vicki's death scene was disastrous as a result.

"It then comes back to us, and the first cut that we saw was essentially unwatchable," Plec recalled (via Entertainment Weekly). "It was a mess." Co-creator Kevin Williamson echoed these claims, noting that the episode was filmed without a completed script, but thanks to the power of reshoots and post-production magic, they were able to give Vicki an impactful send-off in the end.

Difficult behind-the-scenes troubles aside, Vicki's death still felt sudden and premature, but that was the point. With that in mind, let's find out why Plec and Williamson said goodbye to such a major character fairly quickly into "Vampire Diaries'" inaugural season.