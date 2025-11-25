Scrubs Teaser: J.D., Turk, Elliot, Carla, And Cox Return To Sacred Heart In First Revival Footage

The "eaaaaaagle" is coming in for a landing.

ABC on Tuesday released the first promo for the highly anticipated "Scrubs" revival — or, at least, the first promo comprised entirely of new footage.

The initial teaser, which dropped Nov. 24, served as a series retrospective, and culminated in a brief glimpse of J.D. and Turk doing their signature "eagle."

The second teaser, which is embedded below, shows J.D., Turk, and Elliot (returning series regulars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke) slow-walk their way through the halls of the OG Sacred Heart, before confronting a gaggle of newbies. When J.D. addresses them in a Dr. Cox-ian manner, the legend himself (recurring guest star John C. McGinley) appears from behind a curtain and barks, "Ruh-eally super start there, Scooter!" Then, without missing a beat, Carla (fellow recurring guest star Judy Reyes) appears and urges Perry to "leave Bambi alone."