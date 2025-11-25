Scrubs Teaser: J.D., Turk, Elliot, Carla, And Cox Return To Sacred Heart In First Revival Footage
The "eaaaaaagle" is coming in for a landing.
ABC on Tuesday released the first promo for the highly anticipated "Scrubs" revival — or, at least, the first promo comprised entirely of new footage.
The initial teaser, which dropped Nov. 24, served as a series retrospective, and culminated in a brief glimpse of J.D. and Turk doing their signature "eagle."
The second teaser, which is embedded below, shows J.D., Turk, and Elliot (returning series regulars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke) slow-walk their way through the halls of the OG Sacred Heart, before confronting a gaggle of newbies. When J.D. addresses them in a Dr. Cox-ian manner, the legend himself (recurring guest star John C. McGinley) appears from behind a curtain and barks, "Ruh-eally super start there, Scooter!" Then, without missing a beat, Carla (fellow recurring guest star Judy Reyes) appears and urges Perry to "leave Bambi alone."
What You Need to Know About the Scrubs Revival
In the "Scrubs" revival, J.D. and Turk "scrub in together for the first time in a long time," according to the official logline. "Medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way."
In addition to legacy cast members Braff, Faison, Chalke, McGinley, and Reyes, fellow series vets Robert Maschio (Todd) and Phill Lewis (Hooch) are set to recur.
They'll be joined by nine franchise newcomers: Vanessa Bayer ("Saturday Night Live") as Sibby, who runs a wellness program for Sacred Heart's faculty and staff; Joel Kim Booster ("Loot") as attending physician Dr. Eric Park; and the new intern class, which consists of Upright Citizens Brigade alum Ava Bunn as Serena, Jacob Dudman ("Fate: The Winx Saga") as Asher, David Gridley ("All American") as Blake, Layla Mohammadi ("Lioness") as Amara, and Amanda Morrow ("Law & Order: SVU") as Dashana.
"Scrubs" Season 10 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m., with back-to-back episodes, and will stream next day on Hulu. Watch the teaser trailer above, then leave a comment with your reactions.