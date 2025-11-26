Dancing With The Stars Finale Recap: Did The Right Dancer Win Season 34?

There are good "Dancing With the Stars" seasons, and there are great "Dancing With the Stars" seasons — and I do believe Season 34 has been one of the greatest to date.

During Tuesday's super-sized season ender, a truly formidable group of finalists — Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix, and Robert Irwin — made one last case (well, three last cases) for why they should win the Mirrorball trophy, reminding us along the way of how stacked this season's cast has been.

Still, it must be noted that earlier this week, TVLine readers weighed in on who would win Season 34, and who should win Season 34 — and Robert decisively led both polls, with 67% and 57% of the votes, respectively. But with a three-hour finale, and three more rounds of competitive dance, standing between the finalists and that Mirrorball, was Robert able to maintain both his high scores and his popularity with the voters? Or did another contestant upset the Irwin siblings' full-circle "Dancing With the Stars" moment?

Keep scrolling for the full breakdown of Tuesday's "Dancing" finale, including the big results, then drop a comment with your thoughts on how Season 34 ended!