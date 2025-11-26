Dancing With The Stars Finale Recap: Did The Right Dancer Win Season 34?
There are good "Dancing With the Stars" seasons, and there are great "Dancing With the Stars" seasons — and I do believe Season 34 has been one of the greatest to date.
During Tuesday's super-sized season ender, a truly formidable group of finalists — Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix, and Robert Irwin — made one last case (well, three last cases) for why they should win the Mirrorball trophy, reminding us along the way of how stacked this season's cast has been.
Still, it must be noted that earlier this week, TVLine readers weighed in on who would win Season 34, and who should win Season 34 — and Robert decisively led both polls, with 67% and 57% of the votes, respectively. But with a three-hour finale, and three more rounds of competitive dance, standing between the finalists and that Mirrorball, was Robert able to maintain both his high scores and his popularity with the voters? Or did another contestant upset the Irwin siblings' full-circle "Dancing With the Stars" moment?
Keep scrolling for the full breakdown of Tuesday's "Dancing" finale, including the big results, then drop a comment with your thoughts on how Season 34 ended!
Round 1: Judges' Choice
The competitive rounds got underway with Judges' Choice, in which Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli coached the couples in rehearsal as they practiced a ballroom or Latin style they hadn't attempted before. Here's how the scores shook out:
* Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa (Paso Doble): 29 out of 30
* Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy (Samba): 30 out of 30
* Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach (Paso Doble): 28 out of 30 (including a 10 from Bruno, who was practically slobbering over a shirtless Dylan)
* Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten (Rumba): 30 out of 30
* Robert Irwin and Witney Carson (Quickstep): 29 out of 30
Round 2: The Instant Dance Challenge
The evening's second round brought back a challenge first introduced last season — much to the contestants' chagrin, I'm sure. In the Instant Dance Challenge, couples performed just minutes after finding out their assigned style and song. On one hand, no, these dances weren't completely improvised; earlier in the week, the duos prepared a little something for all of the possible styles they might need to perform. But on the other, sheesh — rehearsing all of those potential dances, just to perform only one, in a week with two more competitive rounds already? That's a lotta steps.
Here's how the Instant Dance round unfolded:
* Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa (Tango): 30 out of 30
* Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy (Cha-Cha): 30 out of 30
* Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach (Foxtrot): 30 out of 30
* Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten (Quickstep): 27 out of 30
* Robert Irwin and Witney Carson (Cha-Cha): 30 out of 30
Round 3: Freestyles
And Round 3 was the one we eagerly await all season: the freestyle round, where there are no rules or restrictions on the choreography. From Meryl Davis and Maks Chmerkovskiy's sssteamy routine back in Season 18, to Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold's emotional and patriotic performance this time last year, the freestyles are often a couple's best work all season, which certainly held true for our Season 34 pairs.
Here's what the scores looked like:
* Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: 30 out of 30
* Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: 30 out of 30 (a perfect 90 for the night!)
* Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: 30 out of 30
* Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: 30 out of 30
* Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: 30 out of 30
Perfect scores all around!
And the winners are...
After those three scored performances, it was up to America to handle the rest. Your Season 34 winners are... Robert and Witney!
Alix and Val were this season's runners-up; Jordan and Ezra came in third place; Dylan and Daniella came in fourth place; and Elaine and Alan finished in fifth.
With that, I hand it over to you, "Dancing" fans! Do you agree with those finale results? If not, who would you have liked to see win? Tell us in a comment below!