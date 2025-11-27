Every New Balloon In The 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Some of the most iconic characters in popular culture have assembled in Manhattan for the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, including five new balloons making their debut. (Other smaller balloons will also be added, but we're just focusing on the biggies.)

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., the parade will kick off with a special performance from Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked: For Good"), followed by country singer Lainey Wilson and HUNTR/X from Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters."

Additional parade performers include Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Conan Gray, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Taylor Momsen, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, and Teyana Taylor, among others.

As always, the parade will also feature performances from some of the biggest musicals currently running on Broadway. Viewers can expect musical numbers from the casts of "Buena Vista Social Club," "Just in Time" (starring TV favorites Jonathan Groff and Sarah Hyland), and "Ragtime." The Radio City Rockettes will also kick their way onto your screens, along with a special performance celebrating "A Chorus Line."

Read on for a breakdown of the five new balloons debuting in the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.