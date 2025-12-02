Why FBI Creator Dick Wolf Avoided Political Stories When Crafting His Hit CBS Show

When Dick Wolf's "FBI" premiered on CBS in 2018, the real-life version of the bureau was embroiled in a well-documented dispute with President Donald Trump over national security and various scandals. Perhaps the timing was right for a series focused on topical issues; instead, Wolf decided to write FBI agents who were "assiduously not political."

"You can go back over the years. You can't find many episodes of any show I've done that are politically oriented," he said at a Television Critics Association event from 2018 documented by USA Today. "If you do that, 50% of the audience is (ticked) off."

Wolf stressed that "FBI" is part of an "entertainment company" that's "not a political PAC." However, even though it doesn't toe any particular party line, the show has an artistic purpose beyond general escapism. Wolf believes that the good work of real FBI agents — like his uncle, who was part of the bureau during the 1950s and '60s — shouldn't be overlooked, so he aims to highlight their efforts through the "FBI" television series.

"Positive images of the bureau make them happy," he said. "A lot of them, in the past couple of years, have told me they feel underappreciated for what the real work is."