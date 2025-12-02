FBI's Alana De La Garza Breaks Down Isobel's Big Career Decision, Teases Midseason Finale's 'Complicated' Case

The following contains spoilers for Monday's episode of "FBI."

While a gas explosion, a dead pregnant teen and a prison riot kept Maggie, OA, Scola and Ramos busy, the power structure of the command center was up for grabs, leading to potentially big shake-ups within the "FBI" team's leadership.

Change has been looming for Isobel ever since she survived that explosive Season 7 finale, but the question on everyone's mind: Who will replace her as SAC when she eventually takes off for the Assistant Director in Charge (ADIC) position? With pressure from the director to officially name her replacement mounting, Jubal at last learned that he was sadly passed over for the SAC gig, a result that clearly dismayed Castille, who seemingly wanted her team left in competent hands.

"Much like the audience has seen Jubal struggle in past seasons, so has Isobel," Alana de la Garza (who plays Isobel) tells TVLine. "She has always been someone who acts in the best interest of the FBI and knows that Jubal is the same way. That being said, Jubal has had a history of abusing power which has been documented, and Isobel knew that could come back to hurt him in applying for the SAC job."

As she prepared for her own big move over to the ADIC role, Isobel seemed unsure of her decision throughout Episode 7, as the chaos-of-the-week unfolded around her. But it's that chaos, among other things, that she realized she'd miss the most when she stepped away. "I think she would miss the direct involvement and relationships she'd built with everyone, from the JOC to all the field agents," says de la Garza.

And while viewers love Isobel and Jubal's partnership, the actress also recognizes the characters' solid working relationship. "I think that the characters' ability to work together so well is a direct reflection of Jeremy [Sisto] and I," she says. "Off camera, we have such a strong rapport."

By the end of the hour, Isobel revealed to Jubal that she decided to turn down the ADIC position after all. "I don't want to end up like him," Isobel told Jubal, referring to AD Ropac. "I don't need the pay bump, I don't need the fancy title. What I need is this place, this team. Breaking cases, making things right... with you."

Ropac's rudeness to Jubal may have been a catalyst in her decision, but it wasn't the only contributing factor.

"While I do think Jubal did factor into the decision, I think it was everyone who came into play," says de la Garza. "In the beginning of the episode AD Ropac makes a comment about Jubal being 'exactly where you need to be' — and that stays with her throughout the episode. This case in particular and her involvement with the team reminded Isobel that she may also be exactly where she needs to be."

With only three more episodes remaining for the year (including a two-part midseason finale that airs Monday, Dec. 15 at 8/7c — get a first look here), de la Garza teases an "exciting two hours" that will challenge the FBI like never before. "[It] follows what the team thinks is a straightforward murder investigation, but turns out to be a much more complicated case with possible implications for all New Yorkers."

