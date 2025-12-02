Bel-Air Cast Recreates Fresh Prince's Iconic 'Jump On It' Dance In Season 4: 'I Think We Killed It'

As a dramatic reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," Peacock's "Bel-Air" never misses an opportunity to pay homage to the show that started it all. Now in its fourth and final season, the series is finally tackling one of the original comedy's most iconic moments — and as the cast tells TVLine, they were born ready for this particular challenge.

At a college party in Episode 4, Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) recreate the exact dance routine to The Sugarhill Gang's "Apache (Jump On It)" that was famously performed by the original Will (Will Smith) and Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) in a 1995 episode of "The Fresh Prince."

"I've been doing that dance my whole life," Banks tells TVLine. Every middle school dance, every high school prom — whatever dance we've been to, if you play that song, it's over."

But thinking you know the routine and actually knowing it are two separate things, as the actors discovered very quickly during rehearsal.

"When learning the dance, there are so many little things I realized I've been doing wrong all these years," Sholotan admits to TVLine. "You're like, 'I know what the dance is,' but then you watch it and try to learn it back and you're like, 'Oh my God.' But that's definitely one of those moments that, as we were shooting it, we knew it was going to be iconic. It's one of those defining moments that will make everyone go, 'There's no way they actually — oh my God, they're doing it!'"

It's possible that Sholotan is merely being modest, as Banks tells TVLine that his co-star "is a master dancer and got it in five seconds." Banks, on the other hand, hasn't danced "in a couple of years," making the process a bit more difficult. Also not helpful? On-set injuries.

"I hurt my knee on the day of filming," Banks reveals. "So I had some Icy Hot on my knee, which was all wrapped and padded up and stuff. But when I saw the final product, I was like, 'This looks amazing.' So I think we killed it."

