Stranger Things Season 5 Is Missing One Major Character We Need To See Again
Where is Suzie Bingham (Gabriella Pizzolo) in "Stranger Things" Season 5? That's the question on some fans' lips — especially those who are rooting for her relationship with Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) to go the distance. However, it seems that she has disappeared without a trace, and her presence is arguably needed more than ever in Season 5.
Suzie has a substantial role in the fourth season, as she is instrumental in helping Hawkins' young heroes locate Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) after she gets taken to the Nina Project. So far in Season 5, though, Suzie is nowhere to be seen or heard, which is quite unusual considering that her boyfriend is grieving his the loss of his friend, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), who was mauled by Demobats in the Upside Down — a scene what will go down in history as one the saddest deaths on "Stranger Things." Right now is the perfect time to bring her back, yet she hasn't even been mentioned so far in the Netflix series' fifth and final season.
The logical reason for Suzie's absence is that it's difficult for Dustin and his friends to communicate with her. Hawkins, Indiana, has been quarantined by the military, and she lives in Utah, so she isn't exactly a next-door neighbor. That said, Suzie needs to return before the end, as rekindling her romance with Dustin could aid his healing process and give the young characters a feel-good storyline that's long overdue. At the very least, it would be nice to get some type of closure, even if it's just an acknowledgement that she still exists. With that in mind, can viewers expect to see Suzie again?
Will Suzie return in Stranger Things Season 5?
As of this writing, Suzie's "Stranger Things" future is up in the air, but some signs point toward her making a return. Gabriella Pizzolo has promoted the fifth and final installment of Netflix's sci-fi series on social media, and she was present at the premiere. Surely, the young performer wouldn't be out promoting the series' swansong if she weren't part of the festivities?
"[T]o many of the people I hold closest in my heart, thank you for letting me spend 'Stranger Things' Day with you," Pizzolo wrote on Instagram following the event. "The final season, and every season of 'Stranger Things' is so lucky to have you immersed — so for one final premiere: I copy, I adore the world that we've made together, and this has been Suzie and I, signing off!!"
Is this a guarantee that Suzie Bingham will be back for one last hurrah? Absolutely not. However, the story isn't over yet, and there is still plenty of time for her and Dustin to get their happily ever after. For now, though, fans will just have to be patient and see how the rest of "Stranger Things" Season 5 unfolds. Volume 2 will drop on Dec. 25, and the third and final volume will hit Netflix on Dec. 31.