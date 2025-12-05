Stranger Things Season 5 Is Missing One Major Character We Need To See Again

Where is Suzie Bingham (Gabriella Pizzolo) in "Stranger Things" Season 5? That's the question on some fans' lips — especially those who are rooting for her relationship with Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) to go the distance. However, it seems that she has disappeared without a trace, and her presence is arguably needed more than ever in Season 5.

Suzie has a substantial role in the fourth season, as she is instrumental in helping Hawkins' young heroes locate Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) after she gets taken to the Nina Project. So far in Season 5, though, Suzie is nowhere to be seen or heard, which is quite unusual considering that her boyfriend is grieving his the loss of his friend, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), who was mauled by Demobats in the Upside Down — a scene what will go down in history as one the saddest deaths on "Stranger Things." Right now is the perfect time to bring her back, yet she hasn't even been mentioned so far in the Netflix series' fifth and final season.

The logical reason for Suzie's absence is that it's difficult for Dustin and his friends to communicate with her. Hawkins, Indiana, has been quarantined by the military, and she lives in Utah, so she isn't exactly a next-door neighbor. That said, Suzie needs to return before the end, as rekindling her romance with Dustin could aid his healing process and give the young characters a feel-good storyline that's long overdue. At the very least, it would be nice to get some type of closure, even if it's just an acknowledgement that she still exists. With that in mind, can viewers expect to see Suzie again?