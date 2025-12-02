The Office's 15 Worst Episodes, Ranked

It's hard to believe there was ever a time before "The Office," the hit NBC mockumentary about the employees of a struggling paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The series ran for nine seasons and carved its own niche in the pop culture zeitgeist, coining popular phrases — "That's what she said!" — and giving us characters and romances that continue to resonate with TV audiences today (including the recent "The Paper" spinoff).

Who can forget when Michael Scott (Steve Carell) burned his foot on a George Foreman grill? Or the "Dinner Party" episode in which a weary Michael clashes in painfully awkward fashion with his girlfriend (and former direct superior), Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin)? Or how about the moment in "Casino Night" when lowly Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) finally reveals his feelings for receptionist Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer)? At the height of its popularity, "The Office" dominated as the de facto sitcom of the mid-2000s and remains one of the best workplace comedies of all time.

Still, even the greats stumble on occasion, and "The Office" is no exception. For every five or six great episodes, there's a stinker. Here's our ranking of the 15 worst "Office" outings ever.