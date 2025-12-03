Chad Powers Renewed For Season 2 At Hulu

Glen Powell will be spending a lot more time in the makeup chair: Hulu has renewed his comedy series "Chad Powers" for Season 2, TVLine has learned, with Powell set to return as the title character.

The renewal comes just over a month after "Chad Powers" dropped its Season 1 finale on Oct. 28.

Co-created by Powell and Michael Waldron ("Loki"), "Chad Powers" is based on a series of years-ago ESPN segments starring Eli Manning, in which Manning disguised himself in prosthetics to participate in a walk-on tryout for Penn State football. In the scripted series, Powell stars as Russ Holliday, a disgraced former college football star who tries to redeem his career — and, unsurprisingly, learns things about himself along the way — by transforming into alter ego Chad Powers (via prosthetics and a wig) and walking on to the South Georgia Catfish.

The cast also includes Steve Zahn ("The Righteous Gemstones"), Perry Mattfeld ("In the Dark"), Quentin Plair ("Roswell, New Mexico"), Wynn Everett ("Sweet Magnolias"), and Frankie A. Rodriguez ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series").

Earlier this fall, TVLine named "Chad Powers" one of the most underrated TV shows of 2025 thus far. Are you happy to hear it's scored a second season? Tell us below!