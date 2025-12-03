Boston Blue And Sheriff Country Renewed For Season 2 At CBS
A pair of freshman dramas has copped early renewals at CBS: The Eye network has picked up "Boston Blue" and "Sheriff Country" for Season 2 — just six episodes into their respective runs.
"Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits with audiences quickly embracing 'Boston Blue' and 'Sheriff Country' across broadcast and streaming," said Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment. "These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera that make these series truly stand out."
What You Should Know About Boston Blue
"Boston Blue," an offshoot of "Blue Bloods," sees Donnie Wahlberg reprise his role Danny Reagan. "In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family," per the official logline. "The Silver family is comprised of Boston District Attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD Detective Lena Silver, Police Superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner) and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston."
CBS notes that "Boston Blue" has averaged 8 million viewers in Nielsen Live + 7 multi-platform viewing, with streaming alone up 87% vs. "Blue Bloods" last fall. New episodes air Fridays at 10 p.m. (and stream next day on Paramount+).
What You Should Know About Sheriff Country
"Sheriff Country," a spin-off of "Fire Country," stars Morena Baccarin as "straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone. She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter." Rounding out the ensemble are Matt Lauria as Nathan Boone, Christopher Gorham as Travis Fraley, and Michele Weaver as Cassidy Campbell.
Per CBS, "Sheriff Country" has averaged 7.6 million viewers in Nielsen Live + 7 multi-platform viewing, and is up 33% in the time period vs. "S.W.A.T." Season 8. New episodes air Fridays at 8 p.m. (and stream next day on Paramount+).
What Other Shows Has CBS Renewed?
"Boston Blue" and "Sheriff Country" represent CBS' third and fourth renewals for the 2026-27 TV season. "FBI" and "Ghosts" were previously picked up for Seasons 9 and 6, respectively, as part of multi-year renewals. Additionally, the network has new dramas "Cupertino" (starring "Evil" vet Mike Colter) and "Einstein" (led by "Criminal Minds" alum Matthew Gray Gubler) on tap for next fall.
TVLine's Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.
Three more episodes of "Sheriff Country," "Fire Country," and "Boston Blue" remain this year, airing Dec. 5, 12, and 19 — Fridays from 8-11 p.m. Following their fall finales, new episodes will resume Feb. 27, 2026. (For additional midseason premiere dates, click here.)