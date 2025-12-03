Boston Blue And Sheriff Country Renewed For Season 2 At CBS

A pair of freshman dramas has copped early renewals at CBS: The Eye network has picked up "Boston Blue" and "Sheriff Country" for Season 2 — just six episodes into their respective runs.

"Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits with audiences quickly embracing 'Boston Blue' and 'Sheriff Country' across broadcast and streaming," said Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment. "These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera that make these series truly stand out."