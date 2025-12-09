Dawson's Creek Star Busy Philipps Believed One Storyline Was 'Insanely Inappropriate'

In the lead-up to the on-stage "Dawson's Creek" reunion held in September of 2025, in which most of the original cast got together for a live reading of the pilot episode, Busy Philipps reflected on a poorly aged aspect of the script she was preparing to perform.

"[Pacey has] a really insanely inappropriate relationship with a teacher," she said while chatting with People. "Which by the way, is so wild."

During Season 1, which originally aired in 1998, 15-year-old Pacey (Joshua Jackson) has a full-blown romantic relationship with 36-year-old teacher Tamara Jacobs (Leann Hunley). Philipps observed: "It just goes to show you culturally how much we have changed for the better, right?"

Philipps' character — the bright, bubbly Audrey Liddell — doesn't show up until Season 5 so, ironically, she read the part of Tamara at the reunion event. After, she joked to series creator Kevin Williamson, who left "Dawson's Creek" after Season 2, well before Philipps joined the series: "'Well, Kevin, I guess you did write a part for me on 'Dawson's Creek.' You just didn't know that it would take 20 years for me to be the right age to play it."