Sarah Jessica Parker Didn't Mince Words About The Carrie Diaries

Years before Sarah Jessica Parker signed on to expand the "Sex & The City" universe by starring in "And Just Like That...," she expressed mixed feelings about a different "SATC" spin-off. A prequel that aired on The CW from 2013 to 2014, "The Carrie Diaries" follows a teenage Carrie Bradshaw (AnnaSophia Robb) balancing her fledgling career in The Big Apple with high school romance.

Asked what she thought about someone else playing her signature character in 2013, the "SATC" star said, "I'm not sure. You know, I think it's one of those tests of your generosity. She [Robb] is a lovely girl and I want her to feel good about it, but it's ... odd."

Overall, "The Carrie Diaries" received an uneven critical response and didn't attract an audience large enough to keep it on the air past Season 2. Of course, the reaction wasn't entirely negative; in fact, author of the original "Sex & The City" book Candace Bushnell described "The Carrie Diaries" as "a really good show." (And — fun fact — it turned out to have a future Oscar nominee among its ranks: Young Carrie's primary on-again-off-again love interest was played by a then-unknown Austin Butler.)