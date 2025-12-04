The 10 Worst Episodes Of The Sopranos Ranked

"The Sopranos" is widely known for its divisive and oft-debated final episode, with some viewers regarding it as a brilliant and profound hour of television and others remembering it as one of the worst series finales of all time. For how endlessly dissected this important moment in the series still is, almost nothing is ever said about the episode that started it all — for our part, we'd argue that's largely because it's not a very interesting episode to begin with.

Even the best TV pilots can feel like outliers compared to the rest of their respective series, using a different narrative formula that allows for the introduction of characters and storylines at a quicker pace. In the case of "The Sopranos," the necessary focus on building the world of Tony Soprano from the ground up does rob the returning viewer of much of the subtlety, visual style, and unexpected scene work that makes the rest of the show special. As for new viewers, it's easy to imagine the selection of storylines as being tonally repetitive and potentially hard to get invested in.

Tony's first therapy appointments are used as a framing device to show the audience the realities of mob life, which, in this episode, include him shaking down an insurance worker who owes him a gambling debt, dealing with the fallout from Christopher (Michael Imperioli) executing a competitor, and trying to convince his Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese) not to stage a hit at the restaurant owned and operated by his childhood best friend Artie (John Ventimiglia). It's a fine selection of stories to ease the audience into this world, but none of them are memorable compared to what the rest of the series has to offer.