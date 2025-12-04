The Hunting Wives Welcomes Mysterious Duo To Maple Brook — Are These The 'New Foes' Of Season 2?

"The Hunting Wives" is adding two more cast members to its arsenal: Kim Matula ("The Bold and the Beautiful") and Alex FitzAlan ("The Wilds") will both recur in the second season of Netflix's hit drama, TVLine has learned.

Matula will play a woman named Nadia Kelly, while FitzAlan will portray someone named Lincoln Trout. No additional details about their characters have been released.

This duo joins a healthy ensemble of returning cast members, including Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil, Malin Akerman as Margo Banks, Jaime Ray Newman as Callie, Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks, Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O'Neil, George Ferrier as Brad, Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Wanda Salazar, Hunter Emery as Deputy Walter Flynn, and Branton Box as Sheriff Jonny.

When the Netflix drama returns for its second season, "Sophie and Margo are on the outs," according to the streamer's official logline. "But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

Here's the question: Will Nadia and Lincoln turn out to be those aforementioned "new foes," or are they actually skeletons bearing "old secrets" from one of the Wives' walk-in closets? Either way, we're seated.

A premiere date for the eight-episode second season of "The Hunting Wives" has not yet been announced, nor has a trailer been released.

What do you make of these new additions to "The Hunting Wives"? And what do you hope to see in Season 2? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.