School Spirits Season 3 Sets January Premiere, Paramount+ Releases Chilling First Look

It's shaping up to be a scary new year at Split River High: The third season of Paramount+ drama "School Spirits" will premiere with its first three episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

The announcement was made on Saturday during the streamer's CCXP panel in São Paolo, Brazil, where "School Spirits" star and executive producer Peyton List was on hand to reveal a first look at the upcoming third season.

So, what awaits our leading lady in Season 3? According to the official synopsis, the new year "plunges Maddie Nears and her friends into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew. After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon — trapped in the afterlife — becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High's scars. Why have so many people died at Split River High? What was Mr. Martin warning them about? As they search for answers, new dangers and dark secrets begin to surface."

Watch a teaser for "School Spirits" Season 3 below: