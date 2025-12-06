School Spirits Season 3 Sets January Premiere, Paramount+ Releases Chilling First Look
It's shaping up to be a scary new year at Split River High: The third season of Paramount+ drama "School Spirits" will premiere with its first three episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 28.
The announcement was made on Saturday during the streamer's CCXP panel in São Paolo, Brazil, where "School Spirits" star and executive producer Peyton List was on hand to reveal a first look at the upcoming third season.
So, what awaits our leading lady in Season 3? According to the official synopsis, the new year "plunges Maddie Nears and her friends into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew. After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon — trapped in the afterlife — becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High's scars. Why have so many people died at Split River High? What was Mr. Martin warning them about? As they search for answers, new dangers and dark secrets begin to surface."
Watch a teaser for "School Spirits" Season 3 below:
School Spirits Season 3 Cast Confirmed
Despite several characters' fates being left up in the air at the end of Season 2, we're happy to report that all of your favorites are confirmed to be returning in Season 3. That includes Peyton List as Maddie, Kristian Ventura as Simon, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, Miles Elliot as Yuri, and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark.
We'll also see more of Maria Dizzia as Sandra, Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson, Alex Zahara as Principal Hartman, Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter, Jess Gabor as Janet, and Zack Calderon as Diego.
Additionally, Season 3 will introduce some new faces into the mix: Jennifer Tilly ("Chucky") as Dr. Hunter-Price, Ari Dalbert ("Inhumans") as Kyle, and Erika Swayze ("Workin' Moms") as Livia.