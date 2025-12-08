NCIS Stars Brian Dietzen And Katrina Law Talk Jimmy And Jessica's Relationship Status — Could We See A Rekindling Soon?

Yes, we love watching the "NCIS" team bring bad guys to justice each week, but make no mistake: We're fully invested in their personal lives, too.

Not long after Katrina Law debuted on the hit CBS procedural as special agent Jessica Knight in Season 18, a romance began to blossom between her and Brian Dietzen's buttoned-up medical examiner Jimmy Palmer. But a rift emerged when Jessica accepted a job in California, and last season, the two of them agreed they'd be better off as friends. (Jessica needs freedom, and Jimmy needs stability, they decided.)

They didn't completely close the door on finding their way back to each other sometime down the road, though, and Jessica's recent developments with Torres had us questioning whether a romantic reunion was actually in the cards for these two. So TVLine caught up with Dietzen and Law at the recent "NCIS" 500th episode celebration and asked them: Could we see sparks fly between Jimmy and Jessica once again?