NCIS Stars Brian Dietzen And Katrina Law Talk Jimmy And Jessica's Relationship Status — Could We See A Rekindling Soon?
Yes, we love watching the "NCIS" team bring bad guys to justice each week, but make no mistake: We're fully invested in their personal lives, too.
Not long after Katrina Law debuted on the hit CBS procedural as special agent Jessica Knight in Season 18, a romance began to blossom between her and Brian Dietzen's buttoned-up medical examiner Jimmy Palmer. But a rift emerged when Jessica accepted a job in California, and last season, the two of them agreed they'd be better off as friends. (Jessica needs freedom, and Jimmy needs stability, they decided.)
They didn't completely close the door on finding their way back to each other sometime down the road, though, and Jessica's recent developments with Torres had us questioning whether a romantic reunion was actually in the cards for these two. So TVLine caught up with Dietzen and Law at the recent "NCIS" 500th episode celebration and asked them: Could we see sparks fly between Jimmy and Jessica once again?
The door isn't completely shut, Dietzen says
"No, I don't think that's shut," Dietzen tells TVLine. "I think that they decided to kind of close that to a semi-open door. They decided, 'Hey, now is not the right time. So let's figure out what other things we have going on in our lives. And you know, if something's meant to be, it's meant to be, and it'll happen sometime in the future, but for right now, let's not push for it.'"
But "sometime in the future" might be this week, with Tuesday's episode (8/7c, CBS) bringing Jimmy's feelings to the forefront. The team uses an experimental AI chatbot to help with this week's case, Dietzen (who co-wrote the episode) explains, and "it starts asking him things that might bring up some of these questions about what he's doing with his life. It's a fun episode, and it's gonna ask a lot of questions, and hopefully people who are wondering: Will Torres and Knight be a thing? Will Jimmy and Knight be a thing? Which way is this thing gonna go?... I wouldn't say it answers any of those big questions, but it definitely does maybe pose a few more. It might at least show where one of those people is, out of the three, where their head's at." (Noted!)
Anything is possible, though, Law warns
In the meantime, Jessica is "a single woman," Law points out. "She is strong, independent. She's got her ducks in a row. I think anything is possible with anyone, to be honest. Yeah, I think she and Jimmy could make a comeback, and at the same time, I think there's an allure to the Torres character as well." (Jessica, you may remember, opened up about how much Torres means to her in an episode earlier this season.)
"I think there's a genuine love there" between Jessica and Torres, Law adds, but "it's complicated by the fact that I dated his best friend and he dated my sister, and it would be really complicated. But isn't that kind of what people on television love to do? Just make things really complicated and messy. So I wouldn't necessarily close the door on that, and it might be fun to explore that."
She does still hold out hope for a Jimmy and Jessica reunion, though, she admits: "That being said, I do love the idea of Knight and Jimmy getting back together."
What do you think, "NCIS" fans? Should Jimmy and Jessica give it another try? Hit the comments and weigh in!