David Harbour Was So Frustrated By Netflix's Stranger Things Marketing That He Shaved His Head

If we went back to the summer of 2016 and told David Harbour that the final season of "Stranger Things" is the biggest thing on TV in 2025, we can't know for sure what he'd say — but he might call us liars and accuse us of giving him false hope.

In fact, during the initial rollout of Netflix's nostalgic horror saga, Harbour reportedly was pretty frustrated with what he perceived as a half-hearted marketing campaign. In an interview with Radio Times, series co-creator Matt Duffer recalled that Harbour "was discouraged by the lack of subway ads."

"When we were working on Season 1, we weren't expecting there to be a Season 2," said Duffer. He noted that while Harbour "loved doing the show and he was proud of it," the actor was also the "least confident that the show would be successful." In the days leading up to the Season 1 premiere, Harbour cut himself off from the outside world and shaved his head.

The actor behind troubled lawman Jim Hopper got pretty intense about nailing his performance, which made production on "Stranger Things" Season 1 simultaneously "the most miserable time" and "sort of the greatest time" in Harbour's life at that point, according to his chat with Kyle MacLachlan.

"You got a shot at like, sort of the Pro Bowl here," Harbour said of the role. "Why not sacrifice six months of your life to have something resonate very deeply if possible?"