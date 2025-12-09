The 15 Worst Episodes Of Friends Ranked

In fairness, "The One with Chandler's Dad" is an ambitious episode of television for 2001, and one that has admirable aims. Two weeks out from their wedding, Monica convinces Chandler to invite his estranged father — in actuality a trans woman, played by cis actor Kathleen Turner — to their wedding. This leads to some genuinely touching moments as Chandler tries to overcome his discomfort and unresolved feelings about his upbringing to reconnect with someone he clearly cares about (Perry and Turner both deliver great performances).

Despite that, however, the episode never gets to a place where Turner's character is fully realized. It's more than fine for Chandler to have a complete misunderstanding of her identity and complicated, negative feelings about her impact on his life, but it feels like the show itself doesn't have the understanding of the trans identity necessary to dig into a story like this.

Though she's clearly a trans woman, she is essentially written as a drag queen, with the story erroneously using a perceived, non-existent separation between her "performed" gender and her "true" gender as cheap dramatic and comedic fodder. As for the latter, the jokes are as rough as you'd expect for the 2000s, but even more disappointing as they're often used to undercut an attempt at seriously engaging with the episode's chosen subject matter. For example, during their initial reunion, the show needs a comedic button — so they have Monica misgender a server at a gay club. When Chandler does finally invite his dad to the wedding, the necessary laugh of the moment comes from him choking through calling her "ma'am."