Casting News: Jimmy Kimmel Renews ABC Contract, Mandy Moore Eyes Erotic Peacock Thriller, And More

Jimmy Kimmel is staying put at ABC. The late-night host has extended his contract with Disney to keep "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on the air for at least one more year, Bloomberg reports. His previous contract was reportedly set to expire sometime in 2026.

This news comes several months after "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was pulled from the air over comments made by Kimmel in relation to the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. New episodes resumed on Sept. 24, with Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group briefly continuing to preempt it on their stations.

In other casting news...

* Mandy Moore ("This Is Us") has been tapped to lead the Peacock drama "Teach Me," Variety reports. The erotic thriller finds Moore playing "a teacher wielding power over an impressionable but unreliable student," revealing "what happens when that student becomes the teacher," according to the official logline. From writer and executive producer Lisa Rubin, "Teach Me" is described as a "fun, twisted cat-and-mouse game that explores the blurred lines between sex, power and addiction."

* Shawn Hatosy ("The Pitt") is joining Olivia Colman and Brie Larson in FX's limited series "Cry Wolf," Deadline reports. Based on a Danish series, "Cry Wolf" follows a social worker (Colman) dealing with allegations of abuse from a woman's (Larson) teenage daughter. Hatosy will play Larson's husband and the father of the teenage girl.

* Anderson Cooper has reached a deal to remain with CNN, despite the cable network's new focus on digital, Variety reports. Specific details about the length of the renewal are not known.

* Netflix's "My Life With the Walter Boys" has added three recurring cast members to Season 3: Chad Rook ("IT: Welcome to Derry") will play Mac, a drag racer who is "impressed by Cole's natural skills behind the wheel"; Naveen Paddock ("Mighty Ducks: Game Changers") will play Eliot, Uncle Richard's "handsome and charming" new intern, "whose arrival in Silver Falls leaves Jackie in a tug-of-war between her old life and new one"; and Erin Karpluk ("Being Erica") will play Hannah, George's estranged sister and the neglectful mother of Isaac and Lee, who returns with "a lot of bridges to rebuild." Season 3 is set to premiere sometime in 2026.

* "MobLand" is welcoming Johnny Flynn ("Beast") and Ophelia Lovibond ("Minx") as series regulars in Season 2, Deadline reports. The Paramount+ crime drama, which also stars Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, is currently filming in London.