Casting News: Cardi B Crashes Drag Race Premiere, The Hunting Wives Target John Stamos, And More

We need to talk about some of the big names coming to "RuPaul's Drag Race," okurrr? (Sorry, we'll never do that again.) MTV has unveiled the full line-up of extra special guest judges for Season 18, beginning with Cardi B's long-overdue Werk Room debut in the Jan. 2 premiere (8/7c).

The full list of Season 18 guest judges include: Teyana Taylor ("All's Fair"), Zara Larsson, Benny Blanco, Dove Cameron ("Descendants"), Brooke Shields ("Suddenly Susan"), Iman, Atsuko Okatsuka, Law Roach, Jamal Sims, Amy Taylor, Annaleigh Ashford ("B Positive"), Danielle Pinnock ("Ghosts"), Julianne Nicholson ("Mare of Easttown"), Sarah Sherman ("Saturday Night Live"), and Leland.

Click here for a full breakdown of the 14 queens competing in Season 18 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," then get a first look at the mayhem via the official trailer below:

In other recent casting news...

* Netflix's "The Hunting Wives" has added three more recurring cast members to its upcoming second season, including John Stamos ("Full House") as a man named Chase Brylan, TVLine has learned. Also entering the Wives' orbit in Season 2 are Cam Gigandet ("The O.C.") as John Moffitt and Dale Dickey ("Claws") as Zelda Moffitt. A release date for Season 2 is not yet known.

* Sophia Bush ("One Tree Hill") and Lauren Holly ("NCIS") are set to lead Roku's "Broad Trip," a comedy movie about a "buttoned-up" daughter who plans a bachelorette road trip with her "wild and impulsive" mother, who is set to marry a man she just met (Steve Guttenberg, "The Goldbergs"), TVLine has learned. Along the way, the total opposites "rediscover their unbreakable bond, confronting old wounds and old flames, while learning the lesson that sometimes life doesn't follow a plan — and maybe that's okay," per the official synopsis. Written by Chelsea Davison and directed by Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, "Broad Trip" will be available to stream in May 2026.

* Former ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman is joining CBS News in a major capacity beginning Jan. 5, 2026, TVLine has learned. Gutman will provide reporting to "CBS Mornings" and the "CBS Evening News," serve as a lead correspondent on "48 Hours," and is planning to eventually contribute to "60 Minutes." According to CBS, Gutman will also "serve as a fill-in anchor for the network's flagship broadcasts."

* Prime Video's "Barbershop" TV series has added four recurring cast members to its ensemble: Bokeem Woodbine ("Halo") as Hustle Mike, Bresha Webb ("Run the World") as Genevieve, Langston Kerman ("English Teacher") as Jeremy, and Tiana Okoye ("Twisted Metal") as Naimah-Jade, Variety reports. An offshoot of the "Barbershop" film franchise, the show stars Jermaine Fowler, Brett Gray, Punkie Johnson ("Saturday Night Live"), Roy Wood Jr., and E.J. Bonilla. A release date is not yet known.