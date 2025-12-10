All's Fair Season Finale Ends With [Spoiler] In Handcuffs — But Who's Really Guilty? (Grade It!)
As the first season of Hulu's "All's Fair" draws to an end, there's only one item on Carr's to-do list in Episode 9: get revenge. And boy does she ever.
Following a horrifying therapy session in which Carr shares her fantasies of killing Allura, Liberty, Emerald and Dina — one scenario involves hanging them with their own Hermès scarves — Carr gets down to business, exacting an exhaustive master plan to ensure that she's voted into the firm.
Her first visit is to Liberty, whose icy reception quickly thaws when Carr admits how much she respects her as an adversary. Playing on Liberty's existing insecurities, Carr tells her that the other women have been making fun of her for being "too British" behind her back, including rolling their eyes at the bagpipes she arranged for Doug's funeral.
Carr then surprises Liberty with an early wedding present, a first-issue Princess Diana collector's plate that leaves her speechless. Sensing an opening, she slithers even deeper into Liberty's psyche by encouraging her to follow her own style for her bridesmaids dresses, rather than caving to the more revealing outfits the other women may be expecting.
While the viewers can see right through Carr's act, Liberty is surprisingly susceptible to her dirty tactics. Frankly, it makes us question Liberty's usefulness at the firm if she's this easily swayed by a human red flag like Carr. Yes, we know that being from England makes Liberty feel like an "outsider," but do the other partners really treat her like one? Dina just flew her to New York Fashion Week on her private plane not one episode ago!
Liberty finally calls off her long-doomed wedding
Shocker: Carr's plan works like a charm. While Liberty considers which bridesmaid deserves a promotion to maid of honor, she gives the ladies their dresses — and they hate them. In their defense, though, the dresses do look... well, like this:
Liberty, however, is not amused. "Maybe Carr was right," she says aloud, thanking them for completely ruining the kick-off to her nuptials. She then leaves them with this incredible line: "As far as I can see, there is not a maid in this room with a modicum of honor." That's poetry right there.
And this is only the first of several bumps in Liberty's road to holy matrimony. Emerald does a deep dive on her fiancé, only to discover that Reggie took out a huge private loan to fund his company and is basically using his future with Liberty as collateral. When confronted, Reggie explains that this is why he wanted her to sign a prenup in the first place, but she's in no mood for explanations. Not only does she call off the wedding, but she tells Reggie that she "loved" him. That's right, past tense.
Dina reveals how she really feels about Carr
Following Dina's formal induction as a named partner, the group votes to determine whether Carr will join the firm... and it's a tie! The natural assumption here is that Dina and Liberty voted to bring her in, while Allura and Emerald remained against welcoming a viper into their nest. But you'd be wrong.
During a hauntingly tense lunch at the firm, Dina tells Carr that she didn't vote for her, nor does she have her support any longer. Unlike Liberty, Dina saw right through Carr's plan with the bridesmaids dresses, and she now senses "something much deeper and much darker" in Carr than she did before. She labels Carr a "terrifying sociopath," clarifying that while her love for the other girls is genuinely maternal, she only ever loved Carr out of pity.
"Never confuse live and pity," Dina tells her. "I'm terribly sorry that I did." It's an absolute gut punch for Carr to hear from her former mentor, but it's also incredibly satisfying to watch. We waited all season for Glenn Close to give us a spark of that Patty Hewes/"Damages" magic, and she really delivered here.
Carr reacts to this revelation exactly as you'd expect, splashing an entire glass of wine in Dina's face. Dina vows to get Carr banned from entering the building again, leaving her to collapse in sobs of pure desperation — but only for a moment! Once she's gotten the boo-hoo's out, Carr robotically refocuses on the mission at hand. (Gee, maybe Dina was onto something with that whole "sociopath" thing.)
Carr turns the firm's partners against Dina in record time
Following her tense exchange with Dina, Carr goes to Allura with troubling news about the firm's newest named partner. She provides unsettling text messages she received from Dina, some about thinking Doug is talking to her, and others suggesting she no longer wants to be alive. Allura is wary of Carr's claims, until she says that Dina's housekeeper can vouch for her apparent mental decline.
This is where things get dark. Well, dark-er. Dina is summoned into a boardroom meeting with Allura, Liberty, Emerald, and Carr, which turns out to be an interrogation about the state of her mental health. Dina insists she's fine, explaining away the texts as a possible hacking — not that she isn't also entitled to feel close to her dead husband every now and then.
Carr also accuses Dina of tossing a glass of wine on her, completely reversing how the viewers actually experienced the situation. Dina vehemently insists that Carr did the tossing, but her angry energy only makes her look guiltier.
The arrival of a surprise guest changes everything. With tears in her eyes, Dina's housekeeper Esperanza alleges that Dina grabbed her by the neck after knocking everything off the kitchen counter a few weeks ago. It's a scene we remember clearly, though we never saw her mistreat Esperanza, leading us to believe she's lying — until she reveals a nasty bruise under her scarf.
Dina accuses Carr of coercing Esperanza, possibly by threatening to deport her family, but Carr denies those allegations. In fact, Carr responds by providing another curious piece of the puzzle: Dina recently changed her will, with 80% of her wealth now going to Esperanza after she dies. Esperanza wasn't aware of this, only further complicating her emotions as she's escorted from the building.
Dina admits that she's been "unmoored" since Doug's death, which is perfectly understandable, but she refuses to let Carr — or any of the other women — pronounce judgment on her sanity.
Dina is arrested for murder! Did she really do it?
Speaking of judgment, "All's Fair" ends its first season with police arriving at the firm, where they arrest Dina for the murder of Lloyd Andrew Walton (aka the man who assaulted Emerald).
And it's a good thing "All's Fair" was renewed for Season 2 at Hulu, because we have a million questions about what we just saw — and what's going to happen next.
First of all, did Dina really have something to do with Lloyd's murder, or is this just another move in Carr's game? And if it is, does that mean Carr was involved in the original crime? Furthermore, what did Carr promise (or threaten with) Esperanza for that bogus confession? Dina may be eccentric, but she's not violent... right?
Now that you've seen all nine episodes, what do you really think about "All's Fair"? Is it still the "dull" show critics said back when it first premiered, or do you find yourself genuinely enjoying it every week? Grade the finale and season in our polls below, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 2.