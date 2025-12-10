All's Fair Season Finale Ends With [Spoiler] In Handcuffs — But Who's Really Guilty? (Grade It!)

As the first season of Hulu's "All's Fair" draws to an end, there's only one item on Carr's to-do list in Episode 9: get revenge. And boy does she ever.

Following a horrifying therapy session in which Carr shares her fantasies of killing Allura, Liberty, Emerald and Dina — one scenario involves hanging them with their own Hermès scarves — Carr gets down to business, exacting an exhaustive master plan to ensure that she's voted into the firm.

Her first visit is to Liberty, whose icy reception quickly thaws when Carr admits how much she respects her as an adversary. Playing on Liberty's existing insecurities, Carr tells her that the other women have been making fun of her for being "too British" behind her back, including rolling their eyes at the bagpipes she arranged for Doug's funeral.

Carr then surprises Liberty with an early wedding present, a first-issue Princess Diana collector's plate that leaves her speechless. Sensing an opening, she slithers even deeper into Liberty's psyche by encouraging her to follow her own style for her bridesmaids dresses, rather than caving to the more revealing outfits the other women may be expecting.

While the viewers can see right through Carr's act, Liberty is surprisingly susceptible to her dirty tactics. Frankly, it makes us question Liberty's usefulness at the firm if she's this easily swayed by a human red flag like Carr. Yes, we know that being from England makes Liberty feel like an "outsider," but do the other partners really treat her like one? Dina just flew her to New York Fashion Week on her private plane not one episode ago!