NCIS: Origins Bosses Unpack Gibbs' Relationship Twist In Fall Finale — Plus, Get Scoop On The Stealth Cameo You Probably Missed
Sparks are flying in the "NCIS: Origins" fall finale — literally and figuratively.
First off, Gibbs and Diane break up early in the episode after Diane accepts a job in Los Angeles because long distance is for idiots. (They said it, not me!) When Lala catches wind of the news, she scolds her friend, accusing him of doing what he always does: avoiding commitment and emotional connection at all costs. Lala encourages Gibbs to see things through with Diane, even if it's getting hard.
He ultimately takes Lala's advice to heart: Gibbs and Diane get hitched! The two tie the knot in a Vegas chapel during a drunken night of joy and love.
Elsewhere, literal sparks fly, thanks to Stanley, a boy living with Mason Franks at Abe's community, The Range. Just before the episode ends, we watch the boy enter a movie theater before exiting just as the entire thing explodes behind him.
Now that you've gotten a brief rundown on all the major fall finale events, keep scrolling to find out what "NCIS: Origins" co-showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal have to say about Gibbs' new relaitonship status, a stealth cameo you probably (almost definitely) missed, and what's to come when Season 2 returns Tuesday, Feb. 24.
Details About Lala's Recovery Are Revealed
TVLINE | In the fall finale, we got to see some more of Lala's recovery, which is still continuing to affect her. Has she forgiven Gibbs for not visiting her at home after the accident? It feels like there's still a lot unsaid between them.
GINA LUCITA MONREAL | It's something she's been holding on to for a long time, so there's something cathartic in the fact that she was finally able to confront him with that and tell him how she felt, because clearly he didn't realize how much she was really hanging onto that. For Lala's character, that was a really cathartic moment, so hopefully she'll be able to move on from it.
DAVID J. NORTH | I love when he's like, 'I visited you,' and she was like, 'I was unconscious!'
MONREAL | But that seems like somebody's logic. Somebody named Gibbs.
TVLINE | Boy logic! How will her accident continue to haunt her in the second half of the season? Is there anything major we haven't learned yet about her recovery process?
NORTH | She's different. Anytime anybody goes through something like that, it changes you a little bit. She was always a bit of a risk taker, but we'll see decisions that she continues to make that are made by someone that feels like they got a second shot at this thing.
TVLINE | OK, I have one last random question before we get into more of the finale's biggest moments. I was sensing some chemistry between Manny and Lala earlier in the season, so will the second half of Season 2 revisit their relationship?
MONREAL | Manny will return again. He's a character that is quite mysterious, and we're excited to learn more about Manny.
TVLINE | Is Lala excited to learn more about Manny?
NORTH | I feel like she's a little excited. Yeah, I really do.
Is Trouble on the Horizon for the Franks Brothers?
TVLINE | So I want to move on to one of the bigger plot points: This guy Stanley started an explosion at this theater. How will Mike react to that? Especially because he kind of bristled at the idea of spending some time with this kid.
MONREAL | The big tie for Franks is that his brother is wrapped up in all of this. We've seen how his brother's really embraced this place where he's living and has become a part of it. Franks will definitely have a reaction to the fact that Stanley is involved. But the bigger question is: How will that affect Franks' relationship with his brother?
TVLINE | How will it?
NORTH |[laughs] Stay tuned.
TVLINE | Are we going to see more of Mason in the rest of Season 2?
NORTH | You know, for Gina and I, it's a fascinating relationship, and we've definitely not seen the last of Mason this season.
TVLINE | Their sibling dynamic is so funny to me because I thought they were on good terms last time we saw them, but then in the fall finale, they're really coming at each other. I definitely want to see more from them.
NORTH | You won't be let down.
Gibbs and Diane Get Married!
TVLINE | Now let's get into the meat and potatoes of it all: Gibbs and Diane are married! It feels a little impulsive. Is Gibbs jumping the gun by hopping into this marriage, or is he really all in emotionally?
NORTH | Well, their marriage isn't short-lived. They stayed married for quite a while, but emotionally, did he jump the gun doing this? Absolutely. This is a guy that's been through a lot. He also, whether he wants to admit it to himself or not, very much has feelings for a co-worker in Lala. He got drunk and got married in Vegas, man. Happens to the best of us, I guess.
MONREAL | I will say, though, he does have real feelings for Diane. It's just a different kind of love.
TVLINE | Even him marrying Diane still felt like an act of love toward Lala because he was following her advice. How will this marriage affect his personal and working relationship with Lala going forward?
MONREAL | It definitely has an effect in both his personal and professional life, and we'll see that in the following episode.
TVLINE | Can you give any teases? Is there gonna be a strong reaction from Lala? Because she did tell him to do it, but did she really mean it?
NORTH | It's hard because they work together and it's professional, but obviously, she has deep feelings and a reaction to it, and we'll feel that for sure.
MONREAL | You'll feel it ricochet throughout everybody. Everyone has a reaction to it. It's a big life-changing event, so how could they not?
The Fall Finale Wedding Cameo You Probably (Definitely) Missed!
TVLINE | Is there anything you can share about Diane and Gibbs' first night together as a married couple?!
MONREAL | [laughs] Well, remember they were drinking quite a bit.
TVLINE | Is Gibbs not gonna know this happened?!
NORTH | He knows. He pieces it together. It's not like "The Hangover."
MONREAL | Yeah, he knew what he was doing, but the alcohol definitely played a factor.
TVLINE | Was Diane also drunk? Is she going to be offended?
NORTH | Hammered. Did you see that that was me that married them? Did you notice that?
TVLINE | Wait, I'm so sorry to tell you I did not notice.
NORTH | The reason that you didn't notice, let me explain this to you: When I take on a role, I disappear into that role.
MONREAL | He also had a mullet.
NORTH | I don't want to oversell my performance, but have you ever heard of Daniel Day-Lewis?
TVLINE | I've heard.
NORTH | Yeah, so I was on my Daniel Day-Lewis s–t, and that's why you didn't notice it was me. When I was on set, anyone that came up to me had to call me Reverend.
MONREAL | Yeah, he was totally in character.
NORTH | I was completely in character, and I took it home that night, the suit and everything.
TVLINE | What kind of energy were you bringing to that beautiful, drunken moment?
NORTH | I was fantastic.
MONREAL | Go back at and look at it again. You won't be able to take your eyes off him.
Were you surprise to see Gibbs and Diane get married? How will Lala react to the big news? Plus, did any eagle-eyed "NCIS: Origins" fans notice North's stealth cameo in the fall finale? Hit the comments with all your thoughts, and grade the episode in the poll below!