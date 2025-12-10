NCIS: Origins Bosses Unpack Gibbs' Relationship Twist In Fall Finale — Plus, Get Scoop On The Stealth Cameo You Probably Missed

TVLINE | In the fall finale, we got to see some more of Lala's recovery, which is still continuing to affect her. Has she forgiven Gibbs for not visiting her at home after the accident? It feels like there's still a lot unsaid between them.

GINA LUCITA MONREAL | It's something she's been holding on to for a long time, so there's something cathartic in the fact that she was finally able to confront him with that and tell him how she felt, because clearly he didn't realize how much she was really hanging onto that. For Lala's character, that was a really cathartic moment, so hopefully she'll be able to move on from it.

DAVID J. NORTH | I love when he's like, 'I visited you,' and she was like, 'I was unconscious!'

MONREAL | But that seems like somebody's logic. Somebody named Gibbs.

TVLINE | Boy logic! How will her accident continue to haunt her in the second half of the season? Is there anything major we haven't learned yet about her recovery process?

NORTH | She's different. Anytime anybody goes through something like that, it changes you a little bit. She was always a bit of a risk taker, but we'll see decisions that she continues to make that are made by someone that feels like they got a second shot at this thing.

TVLINE | OK, I have one last random question before we get into more of the finale's biggest moments. I was sensing some chemistry between Manny and Lala earlier in the season, so will the second half of Season 2 revisit their relationship?

MONREAL | Manny will return again. He's a character that is quite mysterious, and we're excited to learn more about Manny.

TVLINE | Is Lala excited to learn more about Manny?

NORTH | I feel like she's a little excited. Yeah, I really do.