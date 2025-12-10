CBS Evening News Names Tony Dokoupil As New Anchor

Tony Dokoupil's working hours just got upended.

The "CBS Mornings" co-host will be the new anchor of "CBS Evening News," TVLine has learned. His first night in the anchor chair will take place on Monday, Jan. 5 at 6:30/5:30c.

"We live in a time in which many people have lost trust in the media. Tony Dokoupil is the person to win it back," CBS News' editor-in-chief Bari Weiss said in a statement. "That's because he believes in old school journalistic values: asking the hard questions, following the facts wherever they lead, and holding power to account. Americans hungry for fairness will see that on display night after night."

"After 20 years in journalism, traveling through all 50 states and talking with people in hundreds of far-flung American places, I realize why a country this big needs a show this ambitious," said Dokoupil. "The strength of our nation is that we benefit from fair reporting and the open discussion of all ideas. For more than 60 years, the 'Evening News' has been a bedrock of that process. I'm honored to join a fearless team at this important moment, and with what I can promise is a commitment to trust and the plain truth."

Dokoupil is replacing the broadcast's previous co-anchors Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson, both of whom announced their departures in late 2025.

When Dickerson alerted viewers to his imminent departure in October, he said via statement: "I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience's attention and the honor of being a part of the network's history — and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who've made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you."

DuBois announced his exit from the broadcast in early December. "It has been the Honor of a Lifetime," he wrote in an Instagram post. "21 years altogether, including my time at WCBS-TV in New York City. What a privilege! To be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news/meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories. I'll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships, and amazing memories."

Dokoupil became a co-host of CBS' morning show in 2019. He also anchors "The Uplift," a weekly good-news series on the network's news stream, CBS 24/7. Before joining "CBS Mornings," he was a CBS News correspondent and a contributor to "CBS News Sunday Morning."

