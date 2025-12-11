15 Best TV Shows Like Apple TV's Severance

Waiting for a new season of "Severance" can be as agonizing as a trip to the Lumon break room... but we have some suggestions to ease the pain.

Apple TV's heady sci-fi thriller returned in January for a triumphant second season — in fact, it made our list of the year's best shows — but we had to wait nearly three years for Season 2 to arrive, and we may have to wait until at least 2027 to clock back in with our friends at Lumon for Season 3. So what are we supposed to do in the meantime?

Luckily, there are plenty of other TV shows that bend our brains in the same ways that "Severance" does: dystopian science fiction, puzzle-box mysteries and pitch-black workplace comedies that may serve to scratch that itch until "Severance" returns for Season 3. So if you've already refined all of your data for the fiscal quarter and you're looking for something new to watch, read on to see which shows we recommend to cure your "Severance" withdrawal.