"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" originally began airing on FX in 2005, and since then, it's become a ginormous, influential hit — and the longest-running live-action American sitcom of all time, to boot.

Originally germinating from some low-rent shorts made by friends and collaborators Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Rob Mac, the comedy made waves for its frankness in subject matter, its bleakness in tone, its uncompromising willingness to depict the worst decisions possible, and its appealingly raw aesthetics. It's since expanded to an impressive world of ensemble cast members, absurd discursions, and even some sneaky lil' character depth.

If you're a regular at Paddy's Pub and consider yourself a member of The Gang, pull up a bar stool, avoid the Day Man (fighter of the Night Man), and get ready to do some anti-Charlie work (which is to say, "reading," something we know Charlie can't really do). We've got a list of the 15 best shows like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" to keep your buzz going with similarly dark and hilarious TV comedies.