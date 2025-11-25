For those looking to keep the sports thrills going between watching actual games and sports coverage, there is no shortage of sports shows to keep the athletic action going. Even those who aren't particularly enamored with professional sports can get hooked by an expertly crafted series about the subject. And given the ubiquity of sports in popular culture, athletic-oriented stories can fit in virtually every major television genre. This includes documentary series uncovering the truth behind beloved sports or irreverent comedies using the competitive industry as a backdrop.

Simply put, sports series have been a television staple for decades and continue to entertain audiences at a steady clip. These range from shows covering virtually every major sport in the country, both at a professional and amateur level, with the stakes always seeming as high as ever. Good sports shows don't even need to center on the athletes playing the game, but can include managers, commentators, and thoroughly invested fans. Here are the 15 best sports TV shows of all time, ranked and ripe for a revisit or first-time watch.