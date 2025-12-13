15 Best Christmas-Themed Sitcom Episodes Of All Time

Watching Christmas movies is one of the most time-tested holiday traditions, and there are certainly a lot of all-time greats from which to choose. What would the Christmas season be without watching Kevin McCallister defend his family's fortress from two bumbling crooks? Or marveling as John McClane scales a skyscraper to stop terrorists, or cracking up as Clark Griswold struggles with, well, everything? And of course, there's smiling through tears as Ebenezer Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas (ideally from Muppets). Christmas movies are essential for celebrating the holiday season — but let's not forget about TV sitcoms.

There's simply nothing better than watching a frantic, festive TV farce that makes our holiday gatherings seem tame by comparison. For the purposes of our list below, we won't be looking at any one-and-done Christmas specials (sorry, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" fans), but holiday-themed sitcom episodes. Ready to mix some "LOL" with your "ho, ho, ho"? Keep scrolling to start your merry marathon of the 15 best Christmas-centric sitcom episodes of all time.