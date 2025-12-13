15 Best Christmas-Themed Sitcom Episodes Of All Time
Watching Christmas movies is one of the most time-tested holiday traditions, and there are certainly a lot of all-time greats from which to choose. What would the Christmas season be without watching Kevin McCallister defend his family's fortress from two bumbling crooks? Or marveling as John McClane scales a skyscraper to stop terrorists, or cracking up as Clark Griswold struggles with, well, everything? And of course, there's smiling through tears as Ebenezer Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas (ideally from Muppets). Christmas movies are essential for celebrating the holiday season — but let's not forget about TV sitcoms.
There's simply nothing better than watching a frantic, festive TV farce that makes our holiday gatherings seem tame by comparison. For the purposes of our list below, we won't be looking at any one-and-done Christmas specials (sorry, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" fans), but holiday-themed sitcom episodes. Ready to mix some "LOL" with your "ho, ho, ho"? Keep scrolling to start your merry marathon of the 15 best Christmas-centric sitcom episodes of all time.
I Love Lucy - The I Love Lucy Christmas Show
"I Love Lucy" fans may consider this a controversial entry, even though it's from one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. Why? Because it's technically a retrospective — an episode whose threadbare new story sets up the characters to reminisce about past events, at which point the episode flashes back to previously aired scenes. Basically, it's what happens when a show wants to save a little money, or take a break because it's Christmas. Who can blame them?
In this case, it's Christmas Eve, and while decorating the tree, the Ricardos reflect back to events from their lives: Lucy breaking the baby news to Ricky, Lucy's trip to the hospital to give birth, and so on. So why is a flashback episode one of the best Christmas sitcom episodes ever? Simply put, because it was groundbreaking. "I Love Lucy" effectively invented the rerun, and this was one of the first examples of a flashback episode in TV history, making it a must-watch for all sitcom aficionados.
Community - Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas
"Community" was never a massive ratings hit during its six-season, 110-episode run from 2009 to 2015. But what it lacked in mass appeal, it more than made up for in innovation and creativity, with some of the best concept episodes in TV history. Case in point: "Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas."
The 11th episode of the second season, "Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas" finds Abed Nadir (Danny Pudi) waking up to discover the entire world has transformed into the stop-motion animation style of Rankin-Bass classics like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town." Turns out, Abed just needs to discover the true meaning of Christmas (and probably get on some anti-hallucination medication). It was a Christmas miracle the show pulled this concept off, but "Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas" is "Community" at its best: wonderfully weird, fearlessly fresh, and hilarious from beginning to end.
Modern Family - Undeck The Halls
"Modern Family" ran on ABC for 11 seasons and 250 episodes from 2009 to 2020, becoming not just one of the most popular sitcoms of its time, but also one of the best. Episodes like "Undeck the Halls" are the reason why. The 10th episode of the first season is a fan favorite because it ties everything we love about this show and these characters into one Christmas package.
There's Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) battling each other and their kids over canceling Christmas. There's Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) taking their daughter Lily to have pictures with Santa Claus, and accidentally getting St. Nick canned. And there's Jay (Ed O'Neill) and Gloria (Sofia Vergara) having a culture clash over their different Christmas traditions. So, it's a little like every episode of "Modern Family" — especially during the first season — but sprinkled with holiday cheer. Finding love and humor despite the chaos is what "Modern Family" and Christmas are all about, so the sitcom was perfectly suited for the season.
Seinfeld - The Strike
This is a list of the best Christmas-themed sitcom episodes ever... but does it count if it's an anti-Christmas episode? Only if it's "Seinfeld." Even in its ninth and final season, "Seinfeld" continued to create unforgettable segments that were not only hilarious, but became part of the pop culture lexicon. For example, "Festivus for the rest of us"? That's not the title of the episode, but it's probably what you most remember about "The Strike."
The 10th episode of the ninth season, "The Strike" gets its title from Kramer (Michael Richards) returning to work at a bagel shop after striking for 12 years over pay. But the episode gets its legendary status from Festivus, the bizarre fake holiday created by Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller), celebrated on December 23 and highlighted by an "airing of grievances." Obviously, "The Strike" is hysterical, but its iconic reputation goes much deeper than that; every episode on this list is a classic, but only "The Strike" created a real fake holiday.
Friends - The One with the Holiday Armadillo
"Friends" is like the holiday season itself: a little cheesy at times, but, at its best, still as warm and cozy as sipping eggnog by the fire on Christmas Eve. It's little wonder the show's 10-season, 236-episode run is the stuff of legend, leaving behind a legacy of laughs for TV lovers to look back on. Like the one where Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) dresses up as an armadillo.
The episode (titled, naturally, "The One with the Holiday Armadillo") finds Ross looking after his son Ben (Cole Sprouse) on Christmas. Ross hopes to teach Ben about their Jewish heritage, but finds himself searching for a Santa suit at the last second. When every Santa suit has been rented out, Ross does the next best thing: dresses as the holiday armadillo.
"The One with the Holiday Armadillo" is nothing but laughs from beginning to end, but earns its classic status for two reasons: the unshakable sight of Ross in his animal costume, and the all-too-relatable scenario of a parent willing to do anything to make Christmas special for their kid.
Frasier - Merry Christmas, Mrs. Moskowitz
Dr. Frasier Crane's (Kelsey Grammer) frequently frantic search for love made "Frasier" one of the funniest sitcoms on TV during its original run from 1993 to 2004. Despite being a Harvard-trained psychiatrist who dated a lot, the character could never seem to keep a special someone, no matter how hard he tried. Rarely did he try harder than in Episode 10 of Season 6, "Merry Christmas, Mrs. Moskowitz."
Things are going well between Frasier and his new girlfriend Faye (Amy Brenneman), until Faye discovers Frasier isn't Jewish, and she's worried what her mother might think. Hoping to stay in Faye's good graces, Frasier pretends to be Jewish when her mother visits, and comedic calamity ensues.
"Merry Christmas, Mrs. Moskowitz" is one of the funniest episodes in the entire series, highlighted by Niles (David Hyde Pierce) arriving at Frasier's apartment dressed as Jesus. Yet as contrived as it all is, the episode stands the test of time because the comedy is true to the characters. While a brilliantly perceptive psychiatrist, Frasier would frequently lose his own sense of self in pursuit of romance, never more hysterically than in this episode.
Ted Lasso - Carol of the Bells
A well-meaning, mustachioed Midwesterner melting the cold hearts of bitter Brits would make a great sitcom during any era. But "Ted Lasso" became something special during our era because it was such a breath of fresh air during a time of anger, discord, and plain meanness. Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is always kind of like a Santa Claus figure, so Season 2, Episode 4 made him just that, as Lasso subbed in for St. Nick to deliver toys for tots.
"Carol of the Bells" doesn't stop there. We also get Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley (Juno Temple) growing in their new relationship when they seek out a neighborhood dentist to help Roy's niece, Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield), with her case of bad breath. The episode concludes with Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) showing off her powerhouse pipes with a show-stopping performance of "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)."
Like "Ted Lasso" at its best (or Christmas for that matter), a lot happens, but you don't want it to end. It's what makes "Carol of the Bells" one of the best Christmas episodes of the past 20 years, and one of the best Christmas sitcom episodes ever.
South Park - Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo
With a ludicrous legacy stretching back decades, "South Park" has produced plenty of spectacular Christmas episodes, including "Merry Christmas, Charlie Manson," "Red Sleigh Down," and "Woodland Critters Christmas." Any of those would be a fine choice for the best "South Park" Christmas episode, but when it comes to a classic everyone should see at least once, we're partial to the first: "Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo."
This was series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's first crack at a Christmas episode, and they used the opportunity to create a character that could only exist in "South Park": a singing Christmas poop. Yet this isn't a one-note poop joke, as Mr. Hankey is one of the most kind, caring, and compassionate characters you'll ever meet. He's a poop with a heart of gold, who befriends Kyle during a lonely time of year for Jewish kids. Future Christmas episodes may have been more funny, while others were definitely more twisted, but none better embodied the sui generis "South Park" blend of heart and snark.
The Honeymooners - 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
"The Honeymooners" only ran for one season and 39 episodes from 1955 to 1956, but was popular at the time, and a classic now, thanks to the relationship between Ralph (Jackie Gleason) and Alice Kramden (Audrey Meadows). Their madcap marriage became merrily poetic in the show's classic Christmas episode "'Twas the Night Before Christmas."
Based on O. Henry's short story "The Gift of the Magi," the episode finds Ralph sneaking a peek at what he thinks is Alice's gift for him. Feeling his gift for her doesn't measure up, he sells his bowling ball to buy her something better, but it turns out Alice's real gift for him was a bag for his bowling ball! "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" is as hilarious as it is heartwarming, and will still make viewers fall in love with "The Honeymooners," even seven decades after it first aired. The famous episode was also groundbreaking, as it ends with Gleason and the cast breaking the fourth wall to wish viewers a merry Christmas.
Schitt's Creek - Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose
For six seasons and 80 regular episodes, "Schitt's Creek" mined pure comedy gold from watching out-of-touch wealthy people suffer the indignities of being poor. Granted, it helps when your cast is headlined by Canadian national treasures Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, who can make anything funny. So naturally, the Rose family managed to make the Yuletide insane with their Christmas episode, "Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose."
Season 4, Episode 13 finds Johnny Rose (Levy) in the Christmas spirit and wanting to recreate the traditional holiday party the family celebrated when they were rich. Given the Rose family patriarch has never done anything selfless in his life, his loved ones remain hilariously oblivious to what Johnny is up to until it's too late. While "Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose" is a bountiful gift of guffaws and laughs, the episode is essential viewing because it's touching in a way we're not used to seeing in a contemporary TV culture smothered in snark.
Cheers - Christmas Cheers
"Cheers" was famously the bar "where everybody knows your name," so it was the perfect place for celebrating all sorts of holidays. The gang enjoyed St. Patrick's Day, with "Bar Wars III: The Return of Tecumseh;" Thanksgiving, with "Thanksgiving Orphans;" and of course, Christmas, with a host of holiday episodes that make it hard to choose. Okay, maybe not that hard, as our festive favorite is Season 6's "Christmas Cheers."
Rebecca Howe (Kirstie Alley) throws a wrench in everyone's holiday plans by scheduling the crew to work on Christmas Eve. Sam's (Ted Danson) situation goes from bad to worse when he realizes he has to buy a gift for Rebecca at the last minute, despite every store being closed. Throw in Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) being a Grinch, Woody (Woody Harrelson) getting homesick, and Cliff (John Ratzenberger) collecting gifts solely to win a trip to Disney World, and you have the recipe for a Christmas classic.
The Simpsons - Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire
With an astounding 37 seasons and 800 episodes (and counting), "The Simpsons" has given us several classic Christmas episodes. In fact, the animated series' Christmas episodes are arguably as iconic as its famous "Treehouse of Horror" specials. We could go with Season 7's "Marge Be Not Proud," Season 9's "Miracle on Evergreen Terrace," or Season 11's "Grift of the Magi." But as far as our favorite, we have to go with the first: "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire."
This isn't just the show's first Christmas episode; it's the first episode, period. And what a way to kick off a series premiere. When Marge has to spend the family's Christmas fund getting Bart's tattoo removed, Homer takes a job as a mall Santa. Hoping for a Christmas miracle, Homer bets all of his pay on a greyhound race... and loses. But the family gets a surprise gift when the losing dog, Santa's Little Helper, joins the family.
"Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire" is as sweet and hysterical as it was when it first aired on December 17, 1989. Rewatching it today reminds us why we fell in love with TV's most dysfunctional family in the first place.
30 Rock - Christmas Special
Picking our absolute favorite "30 Rock" Christmas special is almost as difficult as choosing our favorite Christmas song. Do we go with the feel-good frenzy of Season 2's "Ludachristmas," the laugh riot of Season 4's "Secret Santa" (featuring an unforgettable guest appearance by Julianne Moore), or the heartstring-tugging sentiment of the seventh and final season's "My Whole Life is Thunder"? All are great, but we have to go with Episode 6 of Season 3, simply titled "Christmas Special."
The episode gets its title from the last-minute Christmas special Jack (Alec Baldwin) demands his team produce after accidentally hitting his impossible-to-please mom (Elaine Stritch) with a car. Speaking of parents, Liz (Tina Fey) is abandoned by hers, who opt to spend Christmas in a couples-only retreat. Sounds insane? Well, that's "30 Rock," which absolutely mastered the art of crafting comedy out of complete and utter chaos. This was never more the case than in "Christmas Special," which goes from merry madness to yuletide joy like only "30 Rock" could.
The Office - Christmas Party
The annual Christmas party is a holiday tradition at workplaces across the country, whether you want to do it or not. No show was better at lampooning corporate culture than "The Office," so naturally the show took aim at Christmas parties through its nine-season, 201-episode run. While Season 3's "A Benihana Christmas" is a strong contender for the crown, we have to go with Season 2's succinctly titled, yet superbly sublime, "Christmas Party."
Michael Scott (Steve Carell) does what he does best (creates an uncomfortable situation) by purchasing an iPod for a Secret Santa gift, when the cap was $20. Later, when he receives a handmade oven mitt from Phyllis as his Secret Santa gift — a present he doesn't like at all — he turns the gift-giving ceremony into Yankee Swap, a game where participants can steal each other's gifts. Carell's talent for cringey comedy shines bright in "Christmas Party," while we also get delightful Dwight (Rainn Wilson) deviousness, plus the blossoming love between Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer).
Parks and Recreation - Citizen Knope
Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) became one of TV's most beloved heroines during the seven-season run of "Parks and Recreation," thanks to her boundless optimism and unshakeable loyalty to her loved ones. In the Season 4 Christmas episode, "Citizen Knope," Leslie discovers just how much her friendship means to the Parks department when they band together to get her what they consider the perfect gift: a gingerbread house based on City Hall.
Alas, when Leslie's campaign staff abandons her bid for City Council amidst a scandal, her friends give her an even greater gift than gingerbread: They volunteer to serve as her staff instead. "Parks and Rec" was a masterclass in ensemble comedy, so it's appropriate that this episode features every main character. But it was also a celebration of genuine friendship, which is never more beautiful and hilariously on display than in the essential "Citizen Knope."