CIA Trailer: Tom Ellis Meets His New Partner (And A Lie Detector) In First Footage From CBS' FBI Spin-Off

For Tom Ellis' "CIA" character, lying is all part of a day's work.

CBS has released the first footage from the upcoming "FBI" spin-off — which you can watch above — with the "Lucifer" vet playing CIA agent Colin Glass, who knows how to bend the truth a bit. When strapped to a lie detector and asked if he's ever told a lie, he can't help but laugh: "Are you serious? Isn't lying part of the job description of CIA?"

Colin is soon paired up with a regular Boy Scout, though, in FBI agent Bill Goodman, played by "Chicago Med" alum Nick Gehlfuss. "He can be a little by-the-book," Colin scoffs as Bill questions his propensity for fibbing on the job. They have a real "Odd Couple" dynamic — they even call each other "Oscar" and "Felix" — but they find a way to work together to catch the bad guys, with plenty of gunfire and explosions along the way.

"When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA's New York station," per the official description, "they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength."

"CIA" premieres Monday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c on CBS; press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?