NCIS: Sydney Fall Finale Pulled From CBS Schedule — New Airdate TBD

The "NCIS: Sydney" hiatus has begun sooner than anticipated.

TVLine has confirmed that Season 3, Episode 9 — which was initially intended to air Tuesday, Dec. 16 as the Aussie offshoot's fall finale — has been pulled by CBS.

The flagship "NCIS" fall finale, which will air as planned at 8 p.m., will now be followed by a rerun of the Season 22 episode "Baker's Man."

CBS has not provided a reason for pulling "NCIS: Sydney," though sources tell us that the episode will air at a later date. What remains unclear as of press time is whether it will instead serve as the series' midseason premiere (previously penciled in for Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m.), or whether it will air even sooner. We'll keep you posted.