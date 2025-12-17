NCIS Boss Breaks Down That Shocking Return In Fall Finale: 'We'd Been Talking About The Idea For A Year' — Plus, Grade It!

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Tuesday's "NCIS" fall finale.

It's December... and an "NCIS" fan favorite is coming home for the holidays.

At the end of Tuesday's fall finale, Vance called Jess to tell her she finally got her first assignment for NCIS Elite, and her first target is... former team member Ellie Bishop! (Emily Wickersham, who played Bishop, left the series in Season 18 after an eight-season run, with Bishop joining a top-secret undercover operation.) Jess was stunned to learn that Bishop is her target — and Bishop herself could be seen spying on the team, with Wickersham making a brief on-camera appearance before the credits rolled.

What has Bishop been up to all these years? What kind of trouble is she in now? And how will Nick react when he learns that his former flame is back in the picture? We posed all of these questions and more to "NCIS" showrunner Steven D. Binder, who filled us in on Bishop's return and how it will impact the rest of the team. Read on to get the scoop!

TVLINE | How long had you been toying with the idea of bringing Bishop back?

You know, as soon as they leave, it's: "When can you come back?" I'd say we'd been talking about the idea for a year, and then it's: Do they want to do it? When can they do it? I mean, [Bishop] was part of the pitch at the beginning of the season. You know, pie in the sky, this is what we'd like to do. We've been talking about it. Now we want to actually do this, and then whether or not it's going to happen, you don't ever really know, because timing is a big piece of it, and [Wickersham] lives, you know, not here anymore, so that makes it difficult. But she was game. She wanted to come back. I had a conversation with her... and she was gung ho. And that never faded throughout the process.