15 Biggest NCIS Exits, Ranked: Which Sendoffs Shook Up The Show Most?

It's that time once again, "NCIS" fans: time to say goodbye to a beloved cast member.

Tuesday's milestone 500th episode of the hit CBS procedural saw NCIS Director Leon Vance killed in the line of duty, with cast member Rocky Carroll departing the series after 18 years. (Check out our full post mortem Q&A with Carroll here.) But of course, this isn't the first time we've bid farewell to a member of the NCIS team. In fact, through 23 seasons, we've seen more than a dozen significant departures, ranging from mere career changes to heart-wrenching character deaths. And some have hurt more than others.

In the wake of Vance's passing, TVLine is revisiting the biggest "NCIS" exits from the past 20-plus years, ranking them by how greatly they impacted the plot/other characters. Check out our list, and then weigh in with your own additions and rankings in a comment below.

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