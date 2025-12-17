How Stranger Things Season 5 Connects To The Stage Play The First Shadow

This article contains spoilers for the first four episodes of "Stranger Things" Season 5.

Fans searching for hints on what to expect from upcoming episodes of "Stranger Things" may want to look to an unlikely source — live theater.

In the interim between "Stranger Things" Season 4 and Season 5, a spin-off play started running, first on London's West End and later on Broadway. The play was written by Kate Trefry, but The Duffer Brothers were closely involved in the story, which is official "Stranger Things" canon.

For a few years, the stage show "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" was the only major source of new material in the franchise. It focuses on the backstory of Henry Creel, aka Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower on Netflix), and the high school lives of Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder on Netflix) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour on Netflix).

There are a number of details in "Stranger Things" Season 5, Volume 1, that will leap out at those who have seen "The First Shadow." Most of these tie-ins occur in the dream realm where Vecna imprisons Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher). When Holly encounters Max (Sadie Sink), she explains that the world they're trapped in is made up of Henry's memories, including a 1959 Hawkins High School flashback that pulls directly from the events of the play. Theatergoers may also recognize the Nevada caves where Max makes her hideout from the prequel play.