10 Best Marvel Cartoons Of All Time, Ranked

"Iron Man: Armored Adventures" is admittedly a bit of an odd TV show to recommend to fans of the titular character, who has basically been entirely defined by Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This complete re-imagining of Tony Stark's origin story is far from what you'd expect, but that's part of what makes it so memorable.

Gone is the billionaire playboy philanthropist of the MCU. Instead, Nicktoons introduces audiences to a teenage version of Tony Stark (Adrian Petriw), a tragic, relatable hero in the same vein as Peter Parker. After surviving a horrific plane crash — which kills his father — thanks only to an experimental suit of armor he had been tinkering with, Tony is inspired to use his invention to save lives. He does this while maintaining a secret identity (a notable departure from the public celebrity enjoyed by Downey's Stark) and attending the advanced Tomorrow Academy high school with his close friends Rhodey (Daniel Bacon), Pepper Potts (Anna Cummer), and Gene Khan (Vincent Tong). Gene's friendship with Tony in particular is an especially exciting wrinkle unique to this take on "Iron Man," as Gene — a tragic figure himself who mirrors Tony's own character arc throughout the series — is secretly the powerful supervillain The Mandarin.

"Iron Man: Armored Adventures" was a massive deal for Nickelodeon when it debuted in 2009, and was even retrospectively included in TV Guide's Top 60 cartoons of all time in 2013. Looking back on it today, its ambitious seasonal storytelling, Iron Man-meets-Spider-Man narrative formula, and striking animation style will excite any longtime Marvel fans interested in a fresh take on the MCU's golden boy.