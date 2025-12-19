15 TV Shows Like Lost

It's hard to overstate just what a huge deal "Lost" was after it premiered on ABC in the fall of 2004. Created by J.J. Abrams, Jeffrey Leiber, and Damon Lindelof — with Carlton Cuse joining Lindelof down the line as a co-showrunner — the series focused on the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, which crash-landed on a mysterious and remote island during a routine flight from Sydney to Los Angeles.

A sort of hybrid of "Survivor" and "Cast Away" with some serious supernatural elements, "Lost" created a whole host of mysteries within its narrative as characters like Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox), Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly), and James "Sawyer" Ford (Josh Holloway) tried to figure out why they were drawn to this island ... and whether or not they could ever get home.

Throughout the years since it ended in 2010, "Lost" has inspired some lackluster copycats as well as some truly great "mystery box" shows that slowly dole out answers to viewers while bringing up tons of new questions. So what should you watch if you love "Lost"? Here are 15 picks.