Casting News: Pretty Little Liars Duo Reunites For Christmas, Jason Isaacs Joins Tomb Raider, And More

Aria Montgomery and Ezra Fitz are getting back together: Lucy Hale and Ian Harding, who famously coupled up on ABC Family/Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars," will star in a new holiday rom-com "The Twelve Dates of Christmas," Deadline reports.

The movie stars Hale as Christina Walker, "a successful shop owner who has devoted her energy to her career at the expense of her dating life," according to the official logline. "As she finds herself single while watching her younger siblings marry ahead of her, Christina makes a promise to herself: to go on 12 dates in the 12 weeks leading up to Christmas in hopes of finding 'Mr. Right.' Along the way, she navigates the often complicated and unpredictable world of online dating, discovering unexpected connections, personal growth, and the true meaning of the season."

"The Twelve Dates of Christmas" is written by Seth Howard and David Lipper, the latter of whom is also directing.

In other casting news...

* Jason Isaacs ("The White Lotus") has joined the cast of Prime Video's live-action "Tomb Raider" series in an undisclosed role, Deadline reports. He joins previously announced cast members Sigourney Weaver and Sophie Turner, the latter of whom will star as tomb raider Lara Croft.

* Will Poulter ("The Bear") is set to executive-produce and star in the Apple TV dramedy "Beat the Reaper," Deadline reports. Based on Josh Bazell's 2009 novel of the same name, the series stars Poulter as Dr. Peter Brown, "an intern at Boston's worst hospital, with a talent for medicine, a shift from hell, and a past he'd prefer to keep hidden," reads the official logline. "But when a patient recognizes him from his dangerous past, Brown has eight hours to elude the government, mob hitmen, quack surgeons, and a trail of dead gangers to beat the reaper somehow."